Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea join Arsenal in Isak race

Warnock in frame for Barnsley job
Neil Warnock could make a return to management with Barnsley.
According to The Sun, the 73-year-old is in the frame to take over the Championship side as he is open to taking on another club following his departure from Middlesbrough.
Juventus battle Spurs to Zaniolo signing (Gazzetta dello Sport)
The Italy star could be set to leave Roma
Juventus are confident they will beat Tottenham in the battle to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Premier League side have emerged as one of the top candidates to sign the winger, who has long been the subject of interest from Juventus.
The Serie A giants see him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.
Man Utd and Chelsea join Arsenal in Isak race (Mirror)
The Swedish star is in high demand
Manchester United and Chelsea have set their sights on signing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.
The Mirror reports the Red Devils see him as the man to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and may swoop in with a bid this summer.
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.
Celtic want Carter-Vickers & Jota on permanent deals
Celtic hope to sign defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Jota on permanent transfers.
The pair are on loan at the Glasgow side from Tottenham and Benfica respectively, and manager Ange Postecoglou says the Hoops will hold talks over long-term deals
“If I say we’re closer, it’s as if something’s happened. Those discussions will be taking place over the course of the next period,” he said.
“Michael [Nicholson, chief executive] is at the forefront of that with the players themselves. It will take care of itself.”
Man Utd & Chelsea move for Phillips
Blackburn teenager Ashley Phillips is being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea, The Sun claims.
The Premier League clubs have been scouting the 16-year-old centre-back for some time, while Everton and Tottenham are also keeping an eye on him.