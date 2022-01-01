Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool make £42m bid for Brighton star Caicedo

Liverpool make £42m Caicedo bid (The Sun)
Liverpool have made a £42 million bid for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, The Sun reports.
The Reds are apparently eager to bring the 20-year-old to Anfield before the transfer window closes, but Brighton manager Graham Potter suggested that he is worth much more, telling reporters: “You’d probably get his boots for that from the chairman - maybe! £100m? They can try."
No Dest deal despite Man Utd talks (COPE)
Barcelona are yet to reach an agreement to sell Sergino Dest before the end of the transfer window, according to Cadena COPE.
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign the United States international but no deal has been struck as of yet.
Man Utd players wanted Ronaldo to leave (ESPN)
Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United this summer was met with joy by many of his team-mates, according to ESPN.
The Portuguese star hoped to ditch United for a club competing in the Champions League this season and he has become such a divisive figure that many in the dressing room were eager to see him go.
Newcastle join Forest & Monza in Bakayoko race
Newcastle are the latest team to show interest in AC Milan's Tiamoue Bakayoko, says Calciomercato.
The Magpies must compete with fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Serie A newcomers Monza if they want to bring the midfielder back to England.
Wolves reject Everton bid for Dendoncker
Everton have had a bid worth £8.5 million for midfielder Leander Dendoncker rejected by Wolves, The Sun reports.
The Toffees are eager to continue strengthening their squad and see the 27-year-old as a good addition, but Wolves have not been impressed by their offer.