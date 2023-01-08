Valencia are interested in bringing Francis Coquelin back to the Mestalla Stadium this month.
Estadio Deportivo reports the Spanish club want to add depth to their midfield and see the 31-year-old as a good option.
Valencia are interested in bringing Francis Coquelin back to the Mestalla Stadium this month.
Estadio Deportivo reports the Spanish club want to add depth to their midfield and see the 31-year-old as a good option.
Yann Sommer is not giving up on his hopes of joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach.
Gladbach have told the goalkeeper and Bayern that he will not be sold in January, but according to Sky Sport in Germany, Sommer has pleaded with the club's vice-president Rainer Bonhof to let him leave after already relaying his wish to coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Roland Virkus.
Ismael Bennacer will sign a new contract with AC Milan very soon.
Calciomercato says the Algeria international will commit to a deal that runs until 2027 and will earn €4 million per year plus bonuses.
Arsenal and Newcastle hope to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Balde's future at Barcelona.
Sport reports the Premier League sides have reached out to the 19-year-old defender's agent as they hope to lure him away from Camp Nou.
The left-back has been offered a new contract at Barca but the club cannot register him due to their financial situation.
Roma director Tiago Pinto says that Chris Smalling is willing to sign a new contract with the club.
Smalling has been linked with other Serie A sides as his contract at Stadio Olimpico nears its end but Pinto insists he could stay.
"Today he's a starter, you see how decisive he is. There is a desire to continue both on our part and on the player's," he told DAZN.