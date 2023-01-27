French manager Zinidine Zidane has several option to return to management after he wasn't appointed France's national team manager following the World Cup. Bayern Munich and PSG are possibilities while Real Madrid can't be ruled out due to his love affair with the club. Juventus is an extremely unlikely destination after their recent turmoil, although a move was previously touted.
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid drop Rice interest as Arsenal move likely for West Ham star
Summary
- -
Zidane still has options to return to management
- -
Newcastle still targeting Ziyech
Newcastle are still targeting a deal for Hakim Ziyech in the transfer window.
The Moroccan attacker was though to be one of a trio of Chelsea players being targeted by the Magpies, but Eddie Howe and co. still remain 'hot' on the 29-year-old, according to GiveMeSport.
- -
Moises Caicedo post statement confirming desire to leave Brighton
- -
Real Madrid end pursuit of RiceGetty
Florentio Perez is said to be a big admirer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but has dropped his interest in the England international as he has supposedly given his word to Arsenal regarding a transfer this summer.
The Daily Mail suggest that Rice wants to play Champions League football and both clubs should be in the competition next season, barring a major slip in the second half of the season.
- -
Zaniolo set to reject BournemouthGetty
Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo is set to reject the proposal from Bournemouth following a meeting on Friday afternoon. Nothing has officially be communicated between the clubs yet, however. Across all competitions this season the Italian has two goals and three assists.