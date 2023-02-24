Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds need a squad overhaul and will look for players in the summer transfer market.

He also mentioned there will be players who will leave the club to make way for new faces.

"We have to do something in the summer, it is clear," said Klopp to reporters before facing Crystal Palace.

"It's one of the reasons I signed a new contract (to build a new team). Last season was not one for a big change. If you want a big change, at this club you cannot make loads of changes and realise no one wants to leave. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club," he added.