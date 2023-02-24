A hora de voltar chegou. #WhereImFrom #M12NoFlu pic.twitter.com/f6FxsGWojW— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 24, 2023
Fluminense confirm signing of Real Madrid legend
Newcastle-target Franca set to sign new deal with Flamengo with €200m RC
Klopp admits Liverpool will be busy in the summerGetty
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds need a squad overhaul and will look for players in the summer transfer market.
He also mentioned there will be players who will leave the club to make way for new faces.
"We have to do something in the summer, it is clear," said Klopp to reporters before facing Crystal Palace.
"It's one of the reasons I signed a new contract (to build a new team). Last season was not one for a big change. If you want a big change, at this club you cannot make loads of changes and realise no one wants to leave. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club," he added.
Neville confirms Inter Miami interest in Messi and BusquetsCrédito: Getty
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are on the wishlist of Inter Miami FC, confirmed Phil Neville.
“We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer," he told The Times..
Leeds confirm new manager Gracia's visa status and backroom staff
Real Madrid plot Pulisic move in the summerGetty
Real Madrid want to strengthen their wings this summer and might go for Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, according to Defensa Central via 90min.
If Madrid does bid for Pulisic then he will be considered as a backup for Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.
Almiron signs extension with Newcastle
Everton announce Pickford extension
Arsenal prioritise West Ham's RiceGetty
Arsenal will put their weight behind a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to Football.London.
The Gunners believe that they do not have the financial muscle to pull off a deal for Jude Bellingham who is reported to cost around £150m and will hence try to sign Rice who will be a cheaper option.
Fabinho could leave Liverpool in the summerGetty Images
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could move out of Anfield this summer, according to The Mirror.
His performances have dropped significantly and the Reds are looking to replace him with some fresh blood in midfield. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract at the end of the season and might have to leave as well.
Southampton confirm Selles as their manager until the summer
Liverpool consider Bastoni moveGetty
Liverpool might submit a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in the summer, according to Fichajes.
However, if the Reds end up failing to qualify for the Champions League then it would be difficult to convince the Italian defender to join them.
Selles to continue at Southampton until the end of the season
Houston Dynamo sign Luis Caicedo
Houston Dynamo have confirmed the signing of former New England Revolution midfielder Luis Caicedo.
He signs on a one-year deal, with options for 2024 and 2025.
Tottenham set sights on Lecce's HjulmandGetty
Tottenham are interested in landing Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand in the summer, according to Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old is thought to have caught the eye of several suitors around Europe, including the likes of Napoli, Roma and Borussia Dortmund.
Given the long-term injury to midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, Hjulmand may now feature even higher on Spurs' summer shortlist.
Wrexham confirm Lainton contract extension
Newcastle among frontrunners for FresnedaGetty Images
Newcastle are one of four clubs leading the way to sign Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda in the summer, according to journalist Simon Collings.
Collings took to Twitter to state: "Lots of clubs around Europe interested in Ivan Fresneda. Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Newcastle viewed as four frontrunners. Player will decide future in summer.”
Collings' corresponding Evening Standard article revealed the 18-year-old has a £26.5m release clause which will likely be triggered in the next window.
Bellingham swayed towards Madrid after Anfield domination (Fichajes)Getty
Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that sought-after midfielder Jude Bellingham would now favour a move to Real Madrid - not Liverpool - after their dominating 2-5 victory at Anfield on Tuesday.
It is thought that Madrid's prowess in the Champions League is particularly attractive to the 19-year-old, who looks certain to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Arsenal had January bid for Raphinha rejectedGetty Images
Arsenal had a bid worth €70 million (£62m) rejected by Barcelona for their Brazilian forward Raphinha in January, reports Spanish outlet Sport.
The north London club moved quickly after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to rivals Chelsea, although Barca turned down the proposal as they see a future for Raphinha at the club.
Arsenal landed Brighton's Leandro Trossard on a £27m deal shortly after.
Spurs lead Maddison raceGetty Images
Tottenham are leading the race to sign Leicester midfielder James Maddison in the summer, according to sources close to Football Insider.
The north London club are thought to be ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle in landing the England international.
Maddison reportedly wants to be the star player of the project he eventually joins, and it is believed Spurs can offer him that opportunity.