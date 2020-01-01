Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Southampton open contract talks with Bertrand

2020-06-10T22:55:16Z

Ryan Bertrand is in contract talks with Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

The Saints are eager to tie up the left-back on a fresh deal over fears he could be targeted by Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

Fraser set to turn down Bournemouth offer

2020-06-10T22:45:53Z

Ryan Fraser is set to be available on a free transfer this summer as he has turned down Bournemouth's last-ditch bid to keep him, The Sun reports.

The Scotland winger is being targeted by a number of clubs, with Tottenham leading the chase.

Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

2020-06-10T22:15:14Z

Man Utd boost in attacker chase

Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as inevitable, The Evening Standard reports.

BVB are holding out for £116 million ($145m), which could be a stumbling block for interested clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea

Rennes makes Salisu offer

2020-06-10T22:04:35Z

Rennes have made an opening offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to RMC.

The centre-back has been one of the breakthrough stars in Spain this season and the Ligue 1 side have bid €8 million (£7m/$9m).