Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Henderson wants Man Utd exit

Man Utd lower Romero price
Manchester United will accept offers of around £2.5 million for outcast goalkeeper Sergio Romero, claims The Mirror.
The Red Devils were demanding double that over the summer but are now desperate to ensure they receive some cash for a player that wants to leave Old Trafford.
Jesus to double Man City wages
Manchester City are willing to double Gabriel Jesus' weekly wage in order to lock him down to a new deal, reports the Daily Star.
The Brazilian's new deal would see him earn £150,000 a week and he is currently contracted at the Etihad until 2023.
Giroud a target for Inter Miami
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a January target for Inter Miami, according to The Mirror.
The David Beckham-owned club are keen to sign more big-name players after a disappointing first MLS season.
Rooney: Everton wanted me to join Chelsea
Wayne Rooney has revealed Everton wanted him to join Chelsea and not Manchester United in 2004.
“Everton were really struggling for money at the time and I found out they were listening to offers from people as well. They were trying to push me to sign for Chelsea because they were going to pay the most money," Rooney told the UTD Podcast.
"But, once I knew United were interested, I wanted some confirmation that they did want to sign me. Once I knew they did want to sign me, it was the only club."
Henderson wants Man Utd exit
The shot-stopper wants to be No.1
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is desperate to leave the club on loan in January, reports The Sun.
Henderson needs to secure more game time to continue his push for an England spot with Bournemouth, Leed and Brighton among the clubs that could look to take him on loan.
Man City to offer Sterling new deal
Manchester City will shift their attention to locking down Raheem Sterling after Pep Guardiola committed to the club.
The Mirror claims the club's new priority is ensuring both Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne also sign contract extensions.
The duo are expected to be offered improved deals worth around £350,000 a week.