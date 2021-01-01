Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Watford expected to hire Ranieri

Levante fire Lopez
Paco López deja de ser entrenador del #LevanteUD— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 3, 2021
Gracias por todo, Paco.
Falcao snubbed by half of La Liga
Radamel Falcao was offered to at least half the teams in La Liga before this season, however only Rayo Vallecano showed interest, claims Carrusel.
They've been rewarded by the striker, who has three goals in his first four domestic matches.
Quique lined up for Getafe job
Quique Sanchez Flores has been lined up for the Getafe job if current boss Michel is sacked, according to Fichajes.
The team has just one point through its first eight La Liga matches.
Watford expected to hire Ranieri (Sky Sports)
The club sacked Xisco Munoz on Sunday
Watford are expected to hire Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach, according to Sky Sports.
An announcement could come as soon as Monday for the former Premier League winner at Leicester City, who last managed Sampdoria.
Fiorentina's 'enormous' Valhovic effort
Fiorentina director Joe Barone has said the club is continuing its attempt to re-sign star Dusan Vlahovic.
“It’s something that has been on the table for many months. We’re making enormous efforts,” he told DAZN.
“Today we play a crucial game, so I would like to stay on this theme. For the rest, we work day by day.”