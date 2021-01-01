Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make Son top transfer target

have been warned by Trevor Sinclair that ongoing talk of a possible move for Lionel Messi could complicate matters when it comes to contract discussions with Kevin De Bruyne.

"De Bruyne hasn’t even got an agent, he’s acting for himself, which I think is fantastic," former City winger Sinclair told talkSPORT.

"He knows his worth; if you don’t know your worth at 29 years old then you’ve got something wrong. He probably knows what the ball-park figure is that he wants to be earning; he’ll want to be the top-paid player at the football club.

"But what he might’ve said is that he wants to be the top-paid player regardless of who comes in. That’s a problem for City if they’re serious about signing Messi. De Bruyne’s wages could go up an astronomical amount if he wants to be on bigger wages than Messi."

