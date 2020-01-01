Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

West Ham are ready to make a £15 million (€17m/$19m) move for forward Martin Braithwaite, reports the Daily Mail.

Braithwaite only joined the Blaugrana from in February, arriving amid controversy as he was allowed to join after the transfer window closed due to an injury exception.

But the Danish international has featured just three times for Barca, who could immediately sell with their attackers likely to be healthy when football returns from its coronavirus hiatus.