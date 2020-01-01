Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool linked with sensational double Man City swoop

Liverpool eye double City swoop
De Bruyne and Laporte on Reds' radar
Liverpool are considering a sensational double swoop for Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, according to Don Balon.
City's looming European ban and subsequent loss of Champions League revenue has sparked rumours the club may be forced to sell key players in order to balance the books.
However, with both Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola already reaffirming their commitment to City and the club intending to appeal UEFA's decision, it seems unlikely that they will sanction the departure of some of their key stars anytime soon, especially to a Premier League rival.
Man Utd urged to cut ties with Raiola
Manchester United should cut ties with Mino Raiola and refuse to sign any players represented by the controversial agent in wake of his latest outburst about Paul Pogba, says Gary Neville.
The outspoken Raiola took to Instagram on Monday to criticise Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments saying Pogba belongs to the club, insisting that the Frenchman is his own man.
Arsenal keen to tie Saka down to new deal
Arsenal are hopeful young forward Bukayo Saka will sign a new five-year contract with the club, reports The Athletic.
The 18-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current deal, has enjoyed a breakout season in north London and put in a man-of-the-match display during Sunday's 4-0 win against Newcastle.
His performances, and contract situation, has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but the Gunners are moving quickly to try and get him to commit to fresh terms.
Inter consider Zappa return
Inter are ready to re-sign Gabriele Zappa from Pescara by activating the buy back clause in his contract, according to Calciomercato.
The 20-year-old joined Pescara in the summer but Inter retained the option to re-sign him for around €4 million ($3m/$4m).
A number of Serie A clubs have been linked with the player, but the good relationship between Inter and Pescara is expected to be key in securing the deal.
Nguyen could make Vietnam move
Inter Miami midfielder Lee Nguyen has been linked with a move to Vietnamese side Ho Chi Minh City FC, according to VietnamNet.
The 33-year-old, who holds dual U.S. and Vietnamese citizenship, only joined Inter Miami from LAFC in November.
However, Miami's signing of Mexico international Rodolfo Pizarro may limit his playing time, sparking rumours of a swift exit.