Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye Bernardo Silva move

Klopp: Haaland & Minamino transfers both perfect
Jurgen Klopp says Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino both found the perfect move as the pair left Red Bull Salzburg in January.
Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund, while Minamino has joined Klopp at Liverpool.
“Erling Haaland made a perfect choice with Dortmund, and Taki made a perfect choice too," Klopp said.
Barca target Bernardo Silva
Guardiola would be desperate to keep him
Barcelona are ready to firm up their long-term interest in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, per the Transfer Window Podcast.
With City expelled from the Champions League, Barca could be hoping to swoop for Silva on a cut-price deal.
However, Silva would appear to be one of the players Pep Guardiola would be most desperate to keep at the Etihad.
Real Madrid eye €70m Camavinga
Teenager monitored for two years
Real Madrid could be ready to make a move for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to Marca.
The club have allegedly been trailing the 17-year-old for two years, and believe they may need to move sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Camavinga is thought to be valued around the €70 million (£59m/$76m) mark.
Man Utd could still offer Pogba contract
Manchester United currently expect Paul Pogba to leave the club this summer, but any number of compromises could be made - including the midfielder signing a shock new contract.
Agent Mino Raiola has recently launched a fresh war of words with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Pogba's exit is not yet certain.
Read the full report here on Goal!
Guardiola trusts Sterling but fears Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola says he has full confidence in Raheem Sterling's commitment to Manchester City, but he knows the allure that Real Madrid have.
The Spanish giants have been linked with a swoop for Sterling in the wake of City's ban from the Champions League.