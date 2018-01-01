Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi hoping for Man Utd move this summer

Isco not considering Madrid exit this winter
Despite not finding his place under Santiago Solari Isco claims he is "very happy" at Real Madrid and isn't looking for a move this summer.
The midfielder has been linked with a host of big clubs, including Juventus, Chelsea and PSG.
Inter could have never afforded Ronaldo
Inter director Piero Ausilio says that he does not believe the club would have never been able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese became available earlier this year, per Tuttosport.
The striker joined Serie A champions Juventus from Real Madrid after the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign, and has since proved unsurprisingly to be an astute addition to the Scudetto holders.
Ausilio though, in a wide-ranging interview, admitted that Juve’s Milan-based rivals would have not been able to muster the financial power to both sign and retain Ronaldo, despite their interest.
Muriel to snub Milan for Fiorentina
Sevilla striker Luis Muriel is set to swap the La Liga outfit for Fiorentina rather than fellow Serie A side Milan, despite the later having accelerated negotiations, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Columbian is said to have given his word to Stefano Pioli’s side and will seal a move from Spain to Italy to join up with them over their rivals.
The 27-year-old was a member of his country’s squad at the World Cup in Russia, scoring a penalty in their shootout defeat to England in the round of 16.
La Liga trio keen on Everton’s Mina
Everton defender Yerry Mina is of interest to a trio of La Liga outfits who are keen to bring the former Barcelona man back to Spain, per Don Balon.
The Columbia international made the move from the Catalan outfit to the Toffees following a fine World Cup but has seen his time limited by injury.
Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Valencia are all keen on taking the 24-year-old back from Merseyside, but Mina wants to establish himself as a Premier League player under Marco Silva.
Icardi hoping for Man United move this summer
Forward wants to compete on all fronts at Old Trafford
Lack of interest from Real Madrid has Mauro Icardi hoping to make the jump to Manchester United this summer, according to Don Balon.
The Inter star wants to be able to compete on all fronts and doesn't see that possibility with the Serie A side.
His ideal destination was Spain, with Los Blancos, but the club have shown little interest and he is now hoping to earn a move to Old Trafford in the summer
DeMarcus Beasley re-signs with Houston Dynamo
Veteran United States defender DeMarcus Beasley has re-signed with Houston Dynamo for the 2019 MLS season, for what will be the 20th professional campaign of his career.
The 36-year-old, who has been with the club since halfway through 2014, captained them to the 2018 U.S. Open title this year.
The Indiana native also spent time with PSV Eindhoven, Manchester City and Rangers in Europe.