goalkeeper Mattia Perin is close to securing an exit to this summer, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.

With Gianluigi Buffon's return, Perrin is looking for a chance to play regularly to increase the odds he will feature at next summer's Euros.

Rui Costa is heavily recruiting Perrin, and a deal is close with the keeper joining Benfica on a loan with €15 million (£14m/$17m) mandatory purchase option.