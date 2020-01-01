Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Ocampos as search for right winger continues

Atletico reach potential €22m agreement for Torreira
Arsenal midfielder to leave on initial loan
Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Lucas Torreira, reports COPE.
It is claimed Atletico will pay an initial €2 million loan fee, with an option to buy at €18m (£16m/$21m) plus a further €2m in add-ons.
Man Utd move for Telles stalls
Manchester United's move for Alex Telles has stalled due to Porto's asking price, according to the Telegraph.
It is claimed Telles is increasingly likely to sign a pre-contract deal with United on January 1 and join for free at the end of the season.
PSG keeper Innocent heads out on loan
PSG's 20-year-old goalkeeper Garissone Innocent has joined Caen on loan.
𝔹𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕦𝕖 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕀𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥 🔴🔵— Stade Malherbe Caen (@SMCaen) October 2, 2020
✍️ Le nouveau numéro 1️⃣ du @SMCaen est prêté pour une saison par le @PSG_inside. #SMCaen #TeamSMC pic.twitter.com/ROaBUUOOIO
Tottenham cool interest in defenders
Tottenham will cool their interest in signing a new defender and focus on moving on fringe players before deadline day, reports the Telegraph.
Spurs have been linked with Milan Skriniar and Antonio Rudiger among others, but Jose Mourinho is now thought to be satisfied with his squad following the arrival of Carlos Vinicius.
Bayern move for Hudson-Odoi
Bundesliga champions want loan-to-buy deal
Bayern Munich are hoping to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.
Lyon sign Ndiaye
📝 Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye, 18, has joined OL from @DakarSacreCoeur, signing a three-year contract until 30 June 2023! 🤝— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) October 2, 2020
Read more 👉 https://t.co/b5LgQQNJ6v pic.twitter.com/cdGoFN0Kdk
Pereira leaves Man Utd for Lazio
Lazio have €27m purchase option
Andreas Pereira has completed his exit from Manchester United, joining Lazio on loan with the option of a permanent deal.
West Ham make £20m Caleta-Car bid
West Ham have made a bid of £20 million ($26m) for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old joined from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago and has been capped six times by Croatia.
Wolfsburg sign Philipp
VfL Wolfsburg have strengthened their attacking department with the signing of Maximilian Philipp on loan from Dynamo Moscow. #VfLWolfsburg https://t.co/AQUssNpZ8M— VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 2, 2020
Swansea land Gyokeres from Brighton
✍️ 𝗩𝗮̈𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗿 🙌— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 2, 2020
The #Swans have completed the signing of @OfficialBHAFC striker Viktor Gyökeres on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.
📝👉 https://t.co/po2UspoZCW pic.twitter.com/D7CNyiVSOQ
Tottenham complete Vinicius signing
Brazilian forward signs from Benfica
Tottenham have signed Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica, with a £41 million ($53m) option to buy.
Zaha likely to stay at Palace
Roy Hodgson expects talisman Wilfried Zaha will still be at Crystal Palace when the transfer window closes on Monday.
The winger has been linked with a move to a bigger club for some time, with Arsenal and former side Man Utd among those mooted.
But Zaha, who turns 28 next month, appears set to stay at Selhurst Park for the time being.
AC Milan and Roma to battle for Dalot
It’s AC Milan vs AS Roma for Diogo Dalot. Milan are still in talks with Manchester United for the right back. Roma asked for him as part of the Smalling deal. Talks on. 🔴🇮🇹 #MUFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020
Dest explains why he chose Barca over Bayern
Sergino Dest has said he went with his heart in choosing Barcelona over Bayern Munich.
The right-back joined the Catalans from Ajax on Thursday in a deal that could eventually cost €26 million (£24m/$30m).
Though Bayern felt they were close to a deal for his services, the USMNT defender said the pull of Barcelona was too strong to turn down.
Bayern in talks with Chelsea over Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea over a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Bild.
Hudson-Odoi's future has been in doubt recently after he was used sparingly under Frank Lampard last season.
The winger nearly moved to Bayern in 2018 but instead opted to reject the Bundesliga side's advances and sign a new deal with the Blues.
Shaqiri urged to return to Bundesliga
Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to leave Liverpool in the coming days and he has been urged to return to the Bundesliga.
Newcastle open to Aarons sale
Newcastle will listen to bids for winger Rolando Aarons ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, claims the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are keen to cash in on him while they can, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.
Aarons, 24, joined from Bristol City as a youngster and has spend time on loan at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.
Real Madrid striker Mayoral joins Roma
Welcome to #ASRoma, @Mayoral_Borja! 🐺— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 2, 2020
More details ➡️ https://t.co/Dyp0TriXgV pic.twitter.com/h5K09WHvMf
Man Utd sign two
#MUFC have confirmed the signings of Charlie McNeill, who was formerly at #MCFC and Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid. Both 16 and will go into the U18s to begin with.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 2, 2020
Ounas nears Napoli exit
Three clubs are competing to sign 23-year-old winger Adam Ounas from Napoli, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.
Cagliari and Hellas Verona are both said to have made offers already, with Torino reportedly interested too.
Brewster completes £23.5m Liverpool exit
Sheffield United sign young forward
Rhian Brewster has completed his move from Liverpool to Sheffield United.
Sheff Utd tease Brewster deal
Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020
Palace step up Benrahma interest
Crystal Palace have stepped up their interest in Brentford star Said Benrahma, claims Sky Sports.
The Algerian dazzled as Brentford reached last season's Championship play-off final, and scored an exquisite goal in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Fulham yesterday.
Wolves & Valencia fight for Ait-Nouri
Villarreal sign France starlet Hassan
#VillarrealB have signed Haissem Hassan.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) October 2, 2020
Welcome to Villarreal! 💛https://t.co/t1LH8eFT7g
PSG youngster Labila wanted by two clubs
Athletic agree Berenguer deal
Athletic Bilbao have reached an agreement with Torino to sign Alex Berenguer, the Spanish club have announced.
The 25-year-old winger will sign a four-year contract once he has completed a medical scheduled for this afternoon.
Foyth set to leave Spurs for Villarreal
Juan Foyth is expected to join Villarreal on loan with buy option [€15m] from Tottenham. Last details to be sorted soon. Villarreal will pay 100% of his salary. Foyth turned down 2 bids from Italy to join Villarreal 🟡 #THFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020
Inter want Alonso as Napoli eye Bakayoko
Inter have registered an interest in signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso on loan with an option to buy, Goal can confirm.
The Blues would prefer a permanent deal for the former Fiorentina player, with the 29-year-old's long-term future at Stamord Bridge in doubt following a half-time row with Frank Lampard.
And Bakayoko could also be heading out of the club, with Napoli having joined Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the race to sign the out-of-favour midfielder.Check out the full story on Goal!
Barca deny Dembele talks with Man Utd
Barcelona have not held any discussions with Manchester United regarding Ousmane Dembele and expect the World Cup winner to remain at Camp Nou, claims Ramon Planes.
The club's technical director told reporters when quizzed on the latest round of rumours: "First of all, no negotiations with Man United at the moment, completely deny that.
"He's a player we count on, we know his potential. We hope this year the team sees the best of him."
Loftus-Cheek, Tomori & Hudson-Odoi could leave on loan
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has suggested that Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave on loan before the transfer window closes.
When asked about the trio, he told reporters in a press conference on Friday: "With every player in the squad, with the situation of a loan you have to consider what's best for the player and what's best for the club first and foremost.
"And then see how it stacks up. So with all those three players I would take those things into consideration. But I haven't got an answer for you on any of those three.
"I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that's one that we'll broach player by player in the next few days.
"Once the window shuts every player that will be here will be used within our squad, because it's a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. And we'll know more on Monday."
Dortmund reiterate Sancho stance
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has again warned Manchester United that winger Jadon Sancho is not for sale as we approach the final few days of the transfer window.
When asked about the England international in a press conference on Friday, Zorc said: "Of course we communicated with Manchester United in the past.
"But everything there is to say on this matter from our end has already been said. And that won't change over the next three days."
Liverpool knock back £12m Wilson bid
Liverpool have turned down a £12 million ($16m) bid from Burnley for Harry Wilson, claims Football Insider.
The Wales international is some way down the pecking order at Anfield, but the Reds want to bring in more from any permanent transfer.
Tottenham ask about Demiral
Tottenham’s bid to land defensive reinforcements has led them towards Merih Demiral, but Goal has learned that Juventus will not be allowing the Turkey international to leave.
Jose Mourinho is eager to bolster his back-line before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.
Man Utd consider Ocampos as search for right winger continues
The Red Devils' attempts to sign a new attacking option have led them to Sevilla
Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos is the latest right wing option being considered by Manchester United, according to ESPN.
Ocampos, who scored 17 goals for Sevilla last season after joining from Marseille, is reportedly valued at around €40 million (£36m/$47m).
United have been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele, but are running out of time to complete deals as the transfer window shuts on Monday.
Ter Stegen poised to pen new Barca deal
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is poised to pen a contract extension at Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Germany international goalkeeper is set to prolong his association with the Liga giants through to the summer of 2025.
Hertha hold Gotze hope
Hertha Berlin are in talks with Mario Gotze, according to Sport Bild.
The World Cup winner is currently a free agent following his release by Borussia Dortmund.
‘Milik would tick a lot of boxes for Man City’
Arkadiusz Milik would “tick all the boxes” for Manchester City, claims Shaun Goater, with Pep Guardiola urged to consider a move for the Napoli striker as he seeks to add more firepower to his ranks.
Goater told Gentingbet: "City don’t often get it wrong when it comes to recruitment and I imagine that Milik will tick all the boxes for them, in terms of the quality that he possesses – the pace, intelligence and also goalscoring ability."
Celtic to discuss De Sciglio deal
Celtic's search for a new left-back has led the towards Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
Neil Lennon has also been linked with Charlton's Alfie Doughty and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham, but a Serie A star is now in his sights.
Spurs to shift focus back to Skriniar
Tottenham will shift their focus back to Milan Skriniar once a deal for Carlos Vinicius is wrapped up.
The Evening Standard claims that Jose Mourinho is ready to raid Inter for a commanding defender after another striker has been added to his ranks.
Leicester looking to offload Gray
Leicester have opened themselves up to offers for Demarai Gray, according to The Mirror.
The tricky winger, who has been linked with Tottenham in the past, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Foxes.
Pogba helping convince Dembele over Man Utd move
Talks apparently 'progressing positively'
Paul Pogba is playing a big part in convincing Ousmane Dembélé to join Manchester United. No agreement yet between Barcelona and Manchester United but negotiations are progressing positively. @ESPNFC— Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 2, 2020
Barca won't sanction Dembele loan
Barcelona will not sanction a loan move for Ousmane Dembele, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Manchester United are said to be keen on the France international winger, but they will need to put a permanent deal in place in order to add another World Cup winner to their ranks.
Leicester land Fofana
Leicester City is delighted to confirm the signing of defender @Wesley_Fofanaa from Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Étienne for an undisclosed fee, subject to Premier League and international clearance 🦊📝#WelcomeWesley— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 2, 2020
Roma in talks to sign Man Utd duo
Serie A giants plotting double raid on Red Devils
Roma are exploring the option of taking Chris Smalling and Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Serie A outfit have been working hard to bring an England international centre-half back onto their books, after seeing him enjoy a productive loan spell at the club in 2019-20, but they are also keen on a Portuguese full-back.
Blades boss Wilder hopeful on Brewster
“I can’t confirm that it’s all been done but we have been in negotiations with Liverpool for a while.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020
We are down the line.”
Chris Wilder on Rhian Brewster 👇pic.twitter.com/6sv0a9PBfM
Saliba set for Arsenal loan exit
The teenage defender is likely to be allowed to gain further first-team experience elsewhere, with Rennes linked
Arsenal are willing to send William Saliba out on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.
The 19-year-old centre-back was expected to be a major part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season, but has yet to play a single minute in any competition.
Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million ($34m). As part of the deal, Arsenal agreed to let the defender remain with Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 season to gain experience before moving to London in the summer.
Saliba hasn’t made the squad for a single Premier League game, although he was among the substitutes when Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 in the Carabao Cup - and that could be the only sighting Arsenal fans get of the teenager this season, with talks having taken place over a loan move to Rennes.
The full story from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts can be found here.
Brewster set to depart Liverpool for Sheffield United in £23.5m deal
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set to join Sheffield United in a £23.5million ($30m) deal.
The 20-year-old will complete a medical with the Yorkshire club on Friday after the Blades finally agreed a fee for the England U21 star earlier this week.
Liverpool, sources have told Goal, will receive an initial fee of around £18m ($23m) with the rest due in performance-related add-ons.
The Reds have also secured a 15 per cent sell-on clause and, crucially, a buy-back option which will be in operation for the next three years, enabling them to re-sign the player for an agreed price.
You can read more on this from Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones here.
Inter closing on former Man Utd defender Darmian
Inter are closing in on a deal for former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, with the Parma full-back having arrived in Milan to undergo a medical.
The 30-year-old Italy international is set to join the ranks at San Siro in a €2 million agreement. Darmian is set to sign terms with the Nerazzurri through to the summer of 2024.
Luis Suarez (not that one) moves to Granada for club record fee
The Colombian striker has joined his Uruguayan namesake in La Liga, moviing to Granada from Watford for a fee expected to exceed £10 million (€11m/$13m).
The 22-year-old striker was signed by Watford in 2017 but never played for the club as he spent three loan spells in Spain, with Real Valladolid, Gimnastic and Real Zaragoza, where last year he scored 19 goals in 38 Segunda Division games.
He moves to Granada, who yesterday reached the Europa League group stage for the first time.
Kean to return to Juve on loan
Man Utd to open Pogba contract talks
Red Devils want fresh terms for star man
Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with Paul Pogba, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the recent past, but the Red Devils now want to tie him down on fresh terms.
Everton finalising £25m Godfrey deal
Everton are in the process of wrapping up a £25 million ($32m) deal for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey, reports the Daily Star.
The agreement, which includes a number of add-ons, has been made after the Toffes turned their attention away from a loan deal for Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori.
West Ham wrap up Coufal signing
Starting Friday the right way! 🙌 #WelcomeCoufal pic.twitter.com/XXeW5fNzxW— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 2, 2020
How many signings do PSG need?
Wales swaps Melbourne teams
Welcome to the west, Lachie! Details: https://t.co/ZkPWJciPEY #WUFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/ZoWW47KnAf— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) October 2, 2020
Everton agree fee for Norwich's Godfrey
Norwich City have accepted a £25 million ($32m) bid plus add-ons from Everton for defender Ben Godfrey, reports the Daily Mail.
The Toffees had an initial bid rejected but have been successful the second time around with Godfrey now set to have a medical at Goodison Park.
Klopp hints at Shaqiri exit
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Xherdan Shaqiri could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.
The Swiss star was left out of the Reds' side on Thursday with Klopp suggesting his omission is linked to likely off-field matters.
“I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons," Klopp said.
"It is a time of the year when a manager get some information then I have to react on that."
Izzo departs Adelaide United
Paul Izzo has been sold by Adelaide United to Greek club Xanthi FC, the club has confirmed.
Izzo joins a number of Australian players moving to Xanthi after the team was taken over by an Australian owner.
No Man Utd move for Amad Traore
Amad Traoré (young talent born in 2002) from Atalanta to Parma on loan until June 2021, agreement reached after Manchester United links. 🚨 @SkySport #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020
Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.
AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.
PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.
Fofana leaves Lyon
Boubacar Fofana has joined @ServetteFC on a free transfer, with a 45 per cent sell-on clause.— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) October 1, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/m9P8vD6Iq9 pic.twitter.com/JkNbJIMSyR
Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move
Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £41m option to buy
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.
PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar
Al-Khelaifi working towards deal
Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.
“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”