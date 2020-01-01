Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Ocampos as search for right winger continues

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Lucas Ocampos Sevilla 2020-21
Getty

Atletico reach potential €22m agreement for Torreira

2020-10-02T22:00:16Z

Arsenal midfielder to leave on initial loan

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Lucas Torreira, reports COPE.

It is claimed Atletico will pay an initial €2 million loan fee, with an option to buy at €18m (£16m/$21m) plus a further €2m in add-ons.

Lucas Torreira Atletico Madrid GFX
Getty/Goal

Man Utd move for Telles stalls

2020-10-02T21:40:23Z

Manchester United's move for Alex Telles has stalled due to Porto's asking price, according to the Telegraph.

It is claimed Telles is increasingly likely to sign a pre-contract deal with United on January 1 and join for free at the end of the season.

Alex Telles Porto 2020-21
Getty Images

PSG keeper Innocent heads out on loan

2020-10-02T21:20:56Z

PSG's 20-year-old goalkeeper Garissone Innocent has joined Caen on loan.

Tottenham cool interest in defenders

2020-10-02T21:00:33Z

Tottenham will cool their interest in signing a new defender and focus on moving on fringe players before deadline day, reports the Telegraph.

Spurs have been linked with Milan Skriniar and Antonio Rudiger among others, but Jose Mourinho is now thought to be satisfied with his squad following the arrival of Carlos Vinicius.

West Ham make £20m Caleta-Car bid

2020-10-02T20:00:40Z

West Ham have made a bid of £20 million ($26m) for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old joined from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago and has been capped six times by Croatia.

Tottenham complete Vinicius signing

2020-10-02T19:20:15Z

Brazilian forward signs from Benfica

Tottenham have signed Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica, with a £41 million ($53m) option to buy.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Benfica Vinicius Carlos
Getty Images

Zaha likely to stay at Palace

2020-10-02T19:05:40Z

Roy Hodgson expects talisman Wilfried Zaha will still be at Crystal Palace when the transfer window closes on Monday.

The winger has been linked with a move to a bigger club for some time, with Arsenal and former side Man Utd among those mooted. 

But Zaha, who turns 28 next month, appears set to stay at Selhurst Park for the time being.

Read the full story on Goal

AC Milan and Roma to battle for Dalot

2020-10-02T18:44:06Z

Dest explains why he chose Barca over Bayern

2020-10-02T18:25:20Z

Sergino Dest has said he went with his heart in choosing Barcelona over Bayern Munich

The right-back joined the Catalans from Ajax on Thursday in a deal that could eventually cost €26 million (£24m/$30m).

Though Bayern felt they were close to a deal for his services, the USMNT defender said the pull of Barcelona was too strong to turn down.

Read the full story on Goal

Bayern in talks with Chelsea over Hudson-Odoi

2020-10-02T18:02:11Z

Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea over a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Bild.

Hudson-Odoi's future has been in doubt recently after he was used sparingly under Frank Lampard last season.

The winger nearly moved to Bayern in 2018 but instead opted to reject the Bundesliga side's advances and sign a new deal with the Blues.

Newcastle open to Aarons sale

2020-10-02T17:15:04Z

Newcastle will listen to bids for winger Rolando Aarons ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, claims the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are keen to cash in on him while they can, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Aarons, 24, joined from Bristol City as a youngster and has spend time on loan at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.

Man Utd sign two

2020-10-02T16:45:35Z

Ounas nears Napoli exit

2020-10-02T16:40:38Z

Three clubs are competing to sign 23-year-old winger Adam Ounas from Napoli, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.

Cagliari and Hellas Verona are both said to have made offers already, with Torino reportedly interested too.

Palace step up Benrahma interest

2020-10-02T16:15:42Z

Crystal Palace have stepped up their interest in Brentford star Said Benrahma, claims Sky Sports.

The Algerian dazzled as Brentford reached last season's Championship play-off final, and scored an exquisite goal in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Fulham yesterday.

Said Benrahma, Brentford 2019-20
Getty

Wolves & Valencia fight for Ait-Nouri

2020-10-02T16:00:23Z

Angers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to choose between Wolves and Valencia, according to RMC.

The 19-year-old French youth international could make his final appearance for Angers against PSG tonight.

PSG youngster Labila wanted by two clubs

2020-10-02T15:40:59Z

PSG are still trying to convince 17-year-old striker Daniel Labila to sign a first professional contract, reports RMC.

It is claimed Ajax and PSV are both interested in the youngster, and hope to convince him to move for free at the end of the season.

Athletic agree Berenguer deal

2020-10-02T15:20:13Z

Athletic Bilbao have reached an agreement with Torino to sign Alex Berenguer, the Spanish club have announced.

The 25-year-old winger will sign a four-year contract once he has completed a medical scheduled for this afternoon.

Foyth set to leave Spurs for Villarreal

2020-10-02T15:05:15Z

Inter want Alonso as Napoli eye Bakayoko

2020-10-02T14:45:46Z

Inter have registered an interest in signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso on loan with an option to buy, Goal can confirm.

The Blues would prefer a permanent deal for the former Fiorentina player, with the 29-year-old's long-term future at Stamord Bridge in doubt following a half-time row with Frank Lampard.

And Bakayoko could also be heading out of the club, with Napoli having joined Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the race to sign the out-of-favour midfielder.

Check out the full story on Goal!
Marcos Alonso Chelsea 2019
Getty Images

Barca deny Dembele talks with Man Utd

2020-10-02T14:25:28Z

Barcelona have not held any discussions with Manchester United regarding Ousmane Dembele and expect the World Cup winner to remain at Camp Nou, claims Ramon Planes.

The club's technical director told reporters when quizzed on the latest round of rumours: "First of all, no negotiations with Man United at the moment, completely deny that.

"He's a player we count on, we know his potential. We hope this year the team sees the best of him."

Check out the full story on Goal!

Loftus-Cheek, Tomori & Hudson-Odoi could leave on loan

2020-10-02T14:00:30Z

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has suggested that Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

When asked about the trio, he told reporters in a press conference on Friday: "With every player in the squad, with the situation of a loan you have to consider what's best for the player and what's best for the club first and foremost.

"And then see how it stacks up. So with all those three players I would take those things into consideration. But I haven't got an answer for you on any of those three.

"I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that's one that we'll broach player by player in the next few days.

"Once the window shuts every player that will be here will be used within our squad, because it's a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. And we'll know more on Monday."

Dortmund reiterate Sancho stance

2020-10-02T13:40:18Z

⛔⛔⛔

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has again warned Manchester United that winger Jadon Sancho is not for sale as we approach the final few days of the transfer window.

When asked about the England international in a press conference on Friday, Zorc said: "Of course we communicated with Manchester United in the past.

"But everything there is to say on this matter from our end has already been said. And that won't change over the next three days."

Check out the full story on Goal!

Liverpool knock back £12m Wilson bid

2020-10-02T13:15:00Z

Liverpool have turned down a £12 million ($16m) bid from Burnley for Harry Wilson, claims Football Insider.

The Wales international is some way down the pecking order at Anfield, but the Reds want to bring in more from any permanent transfer.

Harry Wilson Liverpool 2019
Getty Images

Tottenham ask about Demiral

2020-10-02T12:56:44Z

Tottenham’s bid to land defensive reinforcements has led them towards Merih Demiral, but Goal has learned that Juventus will not be allowing the Turkey international to leave.

Jose Mourinho is eager to bolster his back-line before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.

Check out the full story here.

Man Utd consider Ocampos as search for right winger continues

2020-10-02T12:55:10Z

The Red Devils' attempts to sign a new attacking option have led them to Sevilla

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos is the latest right wing option being considered by Manchester United, according to ESPN.

Ocampos, who scored 17 goals for Sevilla last season after joining from Marseille, is reportedly valued at around €40 million (£36m/$47m).

United have been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele, but are running out of time to complete deals as the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Lucas Ocampos Sevilla 2020
Getty

Ter Stegen poised to pen new Barca deal

2020-10-02T12:45:00Z

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is poised to pen a contract extension at Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Germany international goalkeeper is set to prolong his association with the Liga giants through to the summer of 2025.

Hertha hold Gotze hope

2020-10-02T12:30:00Z

Hertha Berlin are in talks with Mario Gotze, according to Sport Bild.

The World Cup winner is currently a free agent following his release by Borussia Dortmund.

‘Milik would tick a lot of boxes for Man City’

2020-10-02T12:15:00Z

Arkadiusz Milik would “tick all the boxes” for Manchester City, claims Shaun Goater, with Pep Guardiola urged to consider a move for the Napoli striker as he seeks to add more firepower to his ranks.

Goater told Gentingbet: "City don’t often get it wrong when it comes to recruitment and I imagine that Milik will tick all the boxes for them, in terms of the quality that he possesses – the pace, intelligence and also goalscoring ability."

Read the full story on Goal!

Celtic to discuss De Sciglio deal

2020-10-02T12:00:00Z

Celtic's search for a new left-back has led the towards Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.

Neil Lennon has also been linked with Charlton's Alfie Doughty and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham, but a Serie A star is now in his sights.

Spurs to shift focus back to Skriniar

2020-10-02T11:40:00Z

Tottenham will shift their focus back to Milan Skriniar once a deal for Carlos Vinicius is wrapped up.

The Evening Standard claims that Jose Mourinho is ready to raid Inter for a commanding defender after another striker has been added to his ranks.

Milan Skriniar Inter 2019-20

Leicester looking to offload Gray

2020-10-02T11:20:00Z

Leicester have opened themselves up to offers for Demarai Gray, according to The Mirror.

The tricky winger, who has been linked with Tottenham in the past, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Foxes.

Pogba helping convince Dembele over Man Utd move

2020-10-02T11:15:00Z

Talks apparently 'progressing positively'

Barca won't sanction Dembele loan

2020-10-02T11:00:00Z

Barcelona will not sanction a loan move for Ousmane Dembele, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United are said to be keen on the France international winger, but they will need to put a permanent deal in place in order to add another World Cup winner to their ranks.

Roma in talks to sign Man Utd duo

2020-10-02T10:40:00Z

Serie A giants plotting double raid on Red Devils

Roma are exploring the option of taking Chris Smalling and Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A outfit have been working hard to bring an England international centre-half back onto their books, after seeing him enjoy a productive loan spell at the club in 2019-20, but they are also keen on a Portuguese full-back.

Saliba set for Arsenal loan exit

2020-10-02T09:59:55Z

The teenage defender is likely to be allowed to gain further first-team experience elsewhere, with Rennes linked

Arsenal are willing to send William Saliba out on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old centre-back was expected to be a major part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season, but has yet to play a single minute in any competition.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million ($34m). As part of the deal, Arsenal agreed to let the defender remain with Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 season to gain experience before moving to London in the summer.

Saliba hasn’t made the squad for a single Premier League game, although he was among the substitutes when Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 in the Carabao Cup - and that could be the only sighting Arsenal fans get of the teenager this season, with talks having taken place over a loan move to Rennes.

The full story from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts can be found here.

William Saliba Saint-Etienne 2019-20
Getty Images

Brewster set to depart Liverpool for Sheffield United in £23.5m deal

2020-10-02T09:29:50Z

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set to join Sheffield United in a £23.5million ($30m) deal.

The 20-year-old will complete a medical with the Yorkshire club on Friday after the Blades finally agreed a fee for the England U21 star earlier this week.

Liverpool, sources have told Goal, will receive an initial fee of around £18m ($23m) with the rest due in performance-related add-ons.

The Reds have also secured a 15 per cent sell-on clause and, crucially, a buy-back option which will be in operation for the next three years, enabling them to re-sign the player for an agreed price.

You can read more on this from Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones here.

Luis Suarez (not that one) moves to Granada for club record fee

2020-10-02T08:30:18Z

The Colombian striker has joined his Uruguayan namesake in La Liga, moviing to Granada from Watford for a fee expected to exceed £10 million (€11m/$13m).

The 22-year-old striker was signed by Watford in 2017 but never played for the club as he spent three loan spells in Spain, with Real Valladolid, Gimnastic and Real Zaragoza, where last year he scored 19 goals in 38 Segunda Division games.

He moves to Granada, who yesterday reached the Europa League group stage for the first time.

Kean to return to Juve on loan

2020-10-02T08:00:00Z

Moise Kean is set to rejoin Juventus on loan, claims The Sun, with Everton prepared to let the striker head back to Italy.

His arrival at Goodison Park was considered to be quite a coup, but the 20-year-old has struggled for goals and remains some way down the pecking order.

Man Utd to open Pogba contract talks

2020-10-02T07:30:00Z

Red Devils want fresh terms for star man

Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with Paul Pogba, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the recent past, but the Red Devils now want to tie him down on fresh terms.

Paul Pogba Manchester United 2020
Getty

Everton finalising £25m Godfrey deal

2020-10-02T07:00:00Z

Everton are in the process of wrapping up a £25 million ($32m) deal for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey, reports the Daily Star.

The agreement, which includes a number of add-ons, has been made after the Toffes turned their attention away from a loan deal for Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori.

How many signings do PSG need?

2020-10-02T06:00:00Z

Everton agree fee for Norwich's Godfrey

2020-10-02T03:00:25Z

Norwich City have accepted a £25 million ($32m) bid plus add-ons from Everton for defender Ben Godfrey, reports the Daily Mail

The Toffees had an initial bid rejected but have been successful the second time around with Godfrey now set to have a medical at Goodison Park. 

Ben Godfrey Norwich City 2019-20
Getty Images

Klopp hints at Shaqiri exit

2020-10-02T02:00:46Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Xherdan Shaqiri could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

The Swiss star was left out of the Reds' side on Thursday with Klopp suggesting his omission is linked to likely off-field matters. 

“I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons," Klopp said.

"It is a time of the year when a manager get some information then I have to react on that."

Izzo departs Adelaide United

2020-10-02T01:00:23Z

Paul Izzo has been sold by Adelaide United to Greek club Xanthi FC, the club has confirmed

Izzo joins a number of Australian players moving to Xanthi after the team was taken over by an Australian owner. 

Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli

2020-10-01T23:00:00Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.

AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.

PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.

Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images

Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move

2020-10-01T22:30:34Z

Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £41m option to buy

2020-10-01T22:15:52Z

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.

Read the full story here on Goal!

PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar

2020-10-01T22:00:01Z

Al-Khelaifi working towards deal

Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.

“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”

Houssem Aouar Lyon
Getty Images