Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Ocampos as search for right winger continues

manager Frank Lampard has suggested that Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

When asked about the trio, he told reporters in a press conference on Friday: "With every player in the squad, with the situation of a loan you have to consider what's best for the player and what's best for the club first and foremost.

"And then see how it stacks up. So with all those three players I would take those things into consideration. But I haven't got an answer for you on any of those three.

"I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that's one that we'll broach player by player in the next few days.

"Once the window shuts every player that will be here will be used within our squad, because it's a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. And we'll know more on Monday."