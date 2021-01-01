Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Bournemouth striker Josh King, who has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton among others, has told his manager Jason Tindall he will stay at the club.

"He [King] said to me today that he's staying here until the end of the season," Tindall told Sky Sports after the Cherries' 3-1 defeat to Reading on Friday.

"That's great news for us and I'm sure Josh will be looking to do extremely well for us from now until the end of the season."