Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Sporting striker Tomas

Flamengo confirm Viana deal
O Manto foi preparado com carinho. Ele chegou, vestiu e agora faz parte do Maior do Mundo. #BrunoVianaChegou! pic.twitter.com/yH8MT49gry— Flamengo (@Flamengo) February 12, 2021
Milan considering Emerson swoop
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Emerson when he returns from his season-long loan at Real Betis, according to Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old last summer but the loan agreement with Betis was already in place.
The Serie A club are ready to revive those talks at the end of the campaign, though a lot rests on the form of Diogo Dalot, who has impressed since joining on loan from Manchester United and may yet have a long-term future at the club.
Honda quits Portimonense after five days
Veteran Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has had his contract at Portuguese side Portimonense terminated after just five days, reports The Sun.
The 34-year-old only joined at the start of the week but the club were unable to register him, despite joining on a free transfer, meaning he left without making a single first-team appearance.
Honda is still hoping to find regular football at a new club soon as he wants to secure his place in the Japan squad for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Gunners close in on Sporting striker Tomas (The Sun)
Sporting are ready to cash in on the teenage forward
Arsenal are nearing a deal to sign Sporting striker Tiago Tomas at the end of the season, reports The Sun.
The 18-year-old is believed to have a £52 million ($72m) release clause in the five-year contract he signed at the Portuguese club last summer.
However, the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means Sporting are ready to consider offers as low as £20m ($28m), with Gunners technical director Edu in advanced talks with Sporting director of football Hugo Viana over a transfer.
Bayern beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Upamecano deal
The France defender has opted to stay in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.
The European champions will pay a €42.5 million (£37m/$51m) release clause to land the France international, who will sign a five-year deal.
The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Upamecano, but the 22-year-old has decided to stay in the Bundesliga.
Poznan snap up Johannsson
American striker Aron Johannsson has joined Lech Poznan on a deal until the end of the year, with the option to extend until the summer of 2023.
The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Hammarby at the end of 2020.
Wszystkie formalności dopięte i @aronjo20 został nowym zawodnikiem Lecha ✍️🏼 30-letni napastnik związał się z Kolejorzem kontraktem do końca tego roku 🔵⚪️ #KolejNaTransfer— Lech Poznań (@LechPoznan) February 12, 2021
Jest też opcja przedłużenia współpracy o kolejne osiemnaście miesięcy - do 30 czerwca 2023 roku. pic.twitter.com/qqnxwfuwmz
Man City's Angelino to join Leipzig on permanent deal
Manchester City defender Angelino is set to complete a permanent move to RB Leipzig on a four-and-a-half year deal after the club triggered an €18 million (£16m/$21m) obligation to buy.
The Spaniard joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan in September with an appearance-based obligation-to-purchase clause.
Angelino had to appear in 12 matches through the season, with five of those in the second half of the campaign, and he passed that figure on Friday night when he started the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.
Che joins Bayern on loan
United States youth international Justin Che has joined Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas.
The 17-year-old defender will initially link up with Bayern's Under-19 squad, but will also have the chance to train with the reserve side.
Get to know our newest American signing, Justin Che! 🇺🇸@FCDallas @FCBjuniorteam pic.twitter.com/mDYyYYlQdS— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) February 12, 2021