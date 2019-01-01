Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd alerted as Varane considers Real Madrid exit

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Varane considering Real Madrid exit

2019-03-18T23:25:26Z

Raphael Varane is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid this summer according to L'Equipe.

Varane has a strong relationship with Zinedine Zidane, but, despite weathering the worst of it, is disappointed by the state of the current Real Madrid season.

The defender wants to test himself in a new environment as he feels he has become too comfortable due to the lack of competition for a spot.

Manchester United are said to be interested and a move would almost certainly surpass the fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk last winter.

 

Goalkeeper Steer agrees to new deal with Villa

2019-03-18T23:19:43Z

Jed Steer has agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain with Aston Villa, according to Express & Star.

The new deal will keep him with the club through 2020 with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Steer has started Villa’s last five Championship games, keeping three clean sheets for the club as they chase promotion. 

El Sharaawy ready to renew Roma deal

2019-03-18T23:13:54Z

Stephan El Shaarawy is set to renew his deal with Roma, according to Calcio Mercato

The Italian international's current deal is set to expire in 2020, but he is set to renew despite interest from West Ham.

He has appeared in 20 league matches this season and has scored nine goals while adding two assists as well.

Nara: Icardi close to making peace with Inter

2019-03-18T23:10:04Z

Mauro Icardi is close to making peace with Inter following a prolongued absence, according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

The forward has missed the last nine matches after being stripped of the club's captaincy, but it appears a return is near.

Read Nara's full quotes on Goal!

Rice in line for England start

2019-03-18T23:07:48Z

Declan Rice appears to be in line to start at Wembley on Friday in his first match since switching allegiances from Ireland to England, according to the Mirror

With Jordan Henderson nursing an injury, the West Ham midfielder is seen as a candidate to start as the Three Lions face the Czech Republic.

Rice recently switched allegiances from Ireland having played three friendlies fo