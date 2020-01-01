Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus circling for Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek

Villarreal have last word on Kubo departure
Takefusa Kubo will have to get approval from Villarreal before he can find move on in the January transfer window, Sport reports.
The Yellow Submarine signed him on loan from Real Madrid in August but he has not been able to secure a place in the starting XI.
Real Betis want to take him off their hands and Kubo is open to making the switch, but the final decision rests with Villarreal.
Juventus plot Van de Beek move
Serie A giants want midfielder on loan with option to buy
Juventus are monitoring Donny van de Beek’s situation at Manchester United.
The Netherlands international has had to wait for regular starting XI spot in the Premier League since his arrival from Ajax in the summer transfer window.
There is already talk of him leaving the Old Trafford side next year and CalcioMercato says Juve will try to reunite him with Matthijs de Ligt.
The Bianconeri are willing to take him on loan with an option to buy worth €35 million (£31m/$42m).
Thauvin agrees AC Milan move
Florian Thauvin looks set to join AC Milan next summer.
Marseille have been trying to tie him to a new contract before his current deal expires at the end of the season.
The France international has refused to accept their offer, however, and TodoFichajes says he has instead said yes to a deal with the Rossoneri.
Dybala contract talks on hold until next year
Talks between Juventus and Paulo Dybala over a new contract have frozen, La Stampa reports.
The Argentina international is demanding a €15 million (£13m/$18m) salary from the Italian giants and they are refusing to match that figure, going as high as €10m plus bonuses.
Juve do not want to lose him for free, but are willing to wait to tie him to a new deal and will try again in 2021.
Rangers in pole position to land Wilshere
Rangers are the favourites to sign ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Wilshere has been linked with a move to Aston Villa and says he is open to going abroad to continue his career, but joining Steven Gerrard's side looks more likely, according to The Sun.