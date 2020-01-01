Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider selling Aubameyang

Arsenal consider Aubameyang sale
Gunners fear striker will not sign new deal
Arsenal are considering putting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for sale this summer, the Daily Mail suggests.
The Gabon striker’s contract expires at the end of next season, and although the Gunners are set to start contract talks with him, he appears reluctant to commit to a new deal.
If they cannot get him to sign, he will be moved on because they do not want to lose him for free.
Inter to battle European giants to David signing
Inter are among several top teams keeping an eye on Gent star Jonathan David, Calciomercato reports.
The Canada international has scored an incredible 22 goals for the Belgian side this season, catching the eye of Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Tottenham, among others.
He will cost upwards of €25 million, Gent have said, which will not frighten many of the interested parties.
Man Utd to offload Lingard
Pereira to join England international on way out of Old Trafford
Jesse Lingard is likely to leave Manchester United this summer, the Daily Express claims.
The Red Devils are said to be stepping up their pursuit of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and will let go of two players to fund the move.
Lingard is likely to be sacrificed while Andreas Pereira could join him on the way out.
Napoli to open new Mertens talks
Napoli will sit down with Dries Mertens to discuss a new contract, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The Belgium attacker’s contract expires at the end of the season and Inter are said to want him this summer.
But Napoli don’t want him to leave and are ready to try offering him a new contract after he became the club’s joint-record goalscorer with a goal against Barcelona on Tuesday.
Sevilla join Arsenal, Spurs & Atletico in Cucurella chase
Sevilla are the latest side to show interest in Marc Cucurella.
The 21-year-old is on loan at Getafe from Barcelona and Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all said to be eyeing him.
But Mundo Deportivo claims Sevilla sporting director Monchi is also looking at him.