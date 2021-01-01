Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leno set for Arsenal exit

Houssem Aouar will not exit Lyon mid-season, with the France international to see out the season in Ligue 1 despite interest from Arsenal, says Todo Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has been a target of the Gunners in recent months, but no move came together for a Premier League switch during the summer.

It will not happen during the winter either, with the midfielder now set to remain at least until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.