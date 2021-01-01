Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid brace for Trippier exit to Man Utd

Arsenal to fight Everton for Schalke ace
Arsenal's eye has been caught by Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to The Star.
Everton are also interested in the USMNT forward, who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Grealish set for meeting with Man City
Jack Grealish has rushed back from holiday to talk terms with Man City, according to The Star.
The Aston Villa ace is poised to make a £100 million ($139m) move to the Premier League champions.
Watford lead Doig chase
Watford are in front in the race for Hibs youngster Josh Doig, according to Sky Sports.
The left-back has attracted interest from Manchester City previously and the Scottish club have confirmed he will depart.
Bayern bullish on Goretzka future
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that Leon Goretzka will sign a new deal, despite interest from Manchester United.
"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues," the coach said.
"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident.
"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension."
Shevchenko leaves Ukraine job
Tottenham join Traore chase
Tottenham are the latest side credited with an interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.
The Daily Mail reports that after securing Cristian Romero from Atalanta, Spurs will move for the former Barcelona youngster.
Caballero could depart Chelsea for Spain
Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero could soon be back in Spain with Malaga.
Marca reports the veteran has a clause in his contract allowing him to return to La Liga.
Premier League trio chase Delaney
Southampton, Norwich and Crystal Palace are interested in Thomas Delaney, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.
The Denmark midfielder has regularly been linked with a switch away from Dortmund this summer.
Atleti bracing themselves for Trippier to Man Utd sale
Simeone assessing options to replace England ace
Atletico Madrid are ready to lose Kieran Trippier to Man Utd.
AS reports that they are lining up Roma's Alessandro Florenzi as a replacement for the right-back.
Benzema to be offered new Real Madrid deal
Karim Benzema will sign a new deal with Real Madrid, ABC reports.
Benzema is out of contract in 2022 but will pen a one-year extension to tie him to the club until 2023.