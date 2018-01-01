Levein confident of keeping Naismith at Hearts
Hearts manager Craig Levein is confident of signing Steven Naismith on a permanent deal from Hearts.
The Scotland international is on loan from Norwich and is on fine form with seven goals in 10 league matches.
Naismith has said he is open to staying in Edinburgh beyond this season, and Levein is hopeful his side can make it happen.
"I'd love to keep him here," the ex-Scotland boss told reporters. "The financial side of things is not a massive stumbling block."
Cahill told he may need to leave Chelsea
Gary Cahill will have to leave Chelsea if he wants regular playing time, Maurizio Sarri says.
The coach feels 32-year-old does not have the technical ability to be play for his side, saying: "For me, he is not able to be on the bench."
The England international's contract expires at the end of the season but he has been linked with a January move to Arsenal.
Man City demand Real Madrid pay £18m for Diaz
Real Madrid may have to pay Manchester City £18 million ($23m) to sign Brahim Diaz in January.
The 19-year-old midfielder is free to leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season but has been in talks with Madrid over a move next month.
While City look set to let their man go, Marca claims they are demanding double what Madrid are offering to at the moment.
Morata in touch with Barcelona over possible move
Spanish champions considering the Chelsea striker
Alvaro Morata has been in touch with Barcelona to express his interest in joining Ernesto Valverde's men, RAC1 says.
The striker has scored five goals in 14 Premier League matches for Chelsea this season, but has had to start several as a substitute as coach Maurizio Sarri alternates between the 26-year-old and Olivier Giroud up front.
But the former Real Madrid and Juventus player wants to be the undisputed No.9 and is considering a move away from Stamford Bridge, reaching out to the Blaugrana.
Meetings have been held in London with Barcelona as the club believe he would be a good option and reckon they could get him for a reasonable price.
Europe's top teams line up for €80m Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz is attracting an increasing amount of attention from Europe's biggest sides, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich the latest linked to him.
The 19-year-old midfielder is already reportedly wanted by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Sport Bild claims PSG and Bayern are also lurking.
However, it would take at least €80 million (£72m/$91m) to sign the Germany international, who has scored seven goals this season.
'Arnautovic could play major role at Man Utd'
Marko Arnautovic could play a decisive role for Manchester United if he joins the club from West Ham, according to Austria team-mate Marcel Sabitzer.
Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in bringing Arnautovic to Old Trafford, perhaps as early as January, in order to bolster his options in attack.
The 29-year-old signed for West Ham in 2017 from Stoke City but his agent said in November that he could leave to pursue Champions League football.
Atlanta still yet to receive 'serious' bid for Almiron
Atlanta United are yet to receive a "serious offer" for star midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to president Darren Eales.
Almiron starred as Atlanta won the MLS Cup last week in just their second season, the Paraguay international having been a key figure since signing as a Designated Player ahead of the club's debut year.
His fine form in MLS has led to links to several European clubs, most notably Newcastle United, with the speculation ramping up ahead of the January transfer window.
Liverpool star Alisson once rejected Juventus
Liverpool man of the moment Alisson Becker once turned down a move to Serie A giants Juventus, Calciomercato have revealed.
The former Roma man has been in fine form since his summer arrival at Anfield and made a crucial save in the final moments of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Napoli on Tuesday.
According to this report, Juventus tried to hijack Roma's attempts to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper in 2015, but Alisson turned down a move to the Bianconeri because he didn't want to be second choice to Gianluigi Buffon.
Roma went on to sign him a year later and eventually sold him to the Reds for £67 million ($85m) earlier this year.
European giants eye Thauvin swoop
Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are all showing an interest in signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, report France Football.
The former Newcastle man has been one of Marseille's outstanding performers in recent years and already has 11 goals to his name this season.
Thauvin recently admitted that he could leave the Ligue 1 club if they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season. He is under contract until 2021.
AC Milan target Premier League pair
AC Milan are weighing up moves for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Liverpool's Divock Origi, report Gazzetta dello Sport.
The duo are on the Rossoneri's radar after sporting director Leonardo confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not be returning to the club in January.
Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella, who has netted eight goals in 15 appearances this season, is also said to be on Milan's radar.
Valencia ready to end Batshuayi loan
Valencia coach Marcelino has hinted the club are willing to cut short Michy Batshuayi's loan spell from Chelsea, write FourFourTwo.
The striker has scored just once in 13 La Liga outings and reports in Spain claim Valencia want to send him back to London.
Liverpool reject Galatasaray's Origi loan bid
Liverpool have rejected Galatasaray's bid to take Belgium striker Divock Origi on loan because they want him stay closer to England, according to ESPN.
The Turkish club were linked with the 23-year-old last summer and had hoped to bring him in in January.
Ribery in line for Bayern exit
Franck Ribery is set to follow Arjen Robben out of Bayern Munich next summer.
The Dutch winger has already confirmed he will be bringing a 10-year spell with the German champions to a close in 2019 and Frenchman Robery, 35, is set to follow.
Mata 'happy' amid United contract talks
Juan Mata says he is 'very happy' as talks continue about extending his Manchester United contract.
"All I can say is that I'm happy in Manchester and in England. I've been in England for some years now and I'm very happy to be in this incredible club so let's see what happens."
The Spaniard's deal expires in summer.
Chelsea weighing up move for Napoli's Hysaj
Chelsea want to sign Napoli's Albania right-back Elseid Hysaj, according to Calciomercato.
The Italian outlet say Chelsea could buy the 24-year-old - Napoli are said to want 50million euros - and loan him back to the Serie A club until summer.
Toure could be set for Premier League return
Yaya Toure could be set for a Premier League return after leaving Olympiakos.
The former Manchester City midfielder has departed the club just three months after rejoining them.
Leicester title winners could leave
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that some players who won the Premier League title could leave the club.
He said: “I think we have a squad with a lot of players. We need to reduce the squad because we need to give game-time for some players and keep all the time a good mentality and positive attitude.
“We have our focus and concentration on the team and all the games we have to play in December and January. After we will see if some players leave the club.”
West Ham extend Noble deal
The Club are delighted to announce that we have taken up the option to extend Mark Noble’s contract to 2021.— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 12, 2018
There’s only one #MrWestHam 👏 pic.twitter.com/euMp4v8hk5
Llorente wants Bilbao return
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente wants to return to Athletic Bilbao.
The Spurs forward is way behind Harry Kane in the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino and is unlikely to become first-choice any time soon.
"I would like to go back to Athletic. My priority is to feel important in the team," he told Cadena SER.
Arsenal target Bailly and Cahill
The Gunners need a replacement for the injured Rob Holding
Arsenal are eyeing Manchester United's Eric Bailly and Chelsea veteran Gary Cahill as potential January replacements for Rob Holding, according to ESPN.
Centre-back Holding suffered cruciate ligament injury in the 2-2 draw with United last week and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
United want Bordeaux's Pablo
Manchester United are targeting Bordeaux's Brazil central defender Pablo, according to Fox Sports.
The 27-year-old is said to be on Jose Mourinho's radar as he tries to steady is shaky backline.
Barcelona want Kompany
Manchester City's veteran captain is being linked with a move to Barcelona by The Sun.
The Belgian defender, who has battled numerous injury problems, is out of contract at the end of the season.
Newcastle to launch Samaris bid
Newcastle will make a move for Benfica's Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens, according to The Mirror.
They made a summer enquiry about the Greece international, but the Portuguese giants' £10million asking price put the Magpies off.
Now they are said to be ready to launch a fresh move with the midfielder out of contract in the summer.
Palace fancy Defoe loan
Crystal Palace are weighing up a January loan move for the Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, according to The Sun.
The former England man is said to be considering leaving the south coast for more game-time and Palace boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly on alert.
Guardiola not plotting Saul swoop
Manchester City are not preparing a club record bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, says manager Pep Guardiola.
Reports in Spain suggested City were ready to meet Atleti's €150 million (£136m/$170m) release clause for Saul, as they search for a long-term successor to Fernandinho.
Liverpool to move for Thorgan Hazard
Liverpool are ready to make a bid for Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard, according to Liga Financial.
The younger brother of Chelsea's Eden, who left the London club in 2015, has scored scored 10 goals and made five assists in 15 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga club this season.
Berbatov talks up Man Utd move for Maguire
Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United should launch a bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
He told BT Sport: “I was really impressed with Harry Maguire in the World Cup because he was so composed on the ball and I like that quality in a defender because it benefits the whole team.”
Barcelona deny Rakitic sale rumours
Barcelona have denied rumours that Ivan Rakitic will leave the club for PSG, per Mundo Deportivo.
Reports had claimed that the Croatia international had put his house up for sale prior to a major move to France, but the club have moved to quash such talk.
Liverpool line up Gross bid
Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, per the Daily Mirror.
Gross was Brighton's Player of the Year last season and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan, with a £15 million (€16.5m) bid mooted at the turn of the year.
Man Utd eye Pablo move
Manchester United are interested in signing Pablo from Bordeaux, per Fox Sports.
The defender does not have a release clause in his contract, meaning United may be forced to pay a high fee for the 27-year-old.
Parker signs new deal with Red Bulls
Defender Tim Parker has signed a new three-year deal with the New York Red Bulls, sources tell Goal.
The defender was a part of the best backline in the league and, despite reported interest in a European move, Parker will remain with the Red Bulls on a new deal that makes him the club's best paid centre-back.
Whitecaps trade Waston to FC Cincinnati
The Vancouver Whitecaps have traded defender Kendall Waston to FC Cincinnati, the club announced on Tuesday.
FC Cincy parted with $450,000 of General Allocation Money, $300,000 of Targeted Allocation Money, and a 2019 international roster spot to sign the Costa Rican defender, who had stated his frustration with the Canadian club.
If FC Cincinnati trade or transfer Waston outside of the league, the Whitecaps will retain a percentage of future transfer fees.
Crystal Palace eye January move for striker
In an effort to retain their Premier League status, Crystal Palace will pursue a new striker in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Only Huddersfield have score fewer goals than Palace, who have found the back of the net just 13 times this season.
The lack of production from Christian Benteke has hurt the club each of the last two seasons as the Belgian has dealt with injury issues.
FC Cincinnati acquires Garza from Atlanta
FC Cincinnati has acquired left back Greg Garza from Atlanta United in exchange for $250,000 of targeted allocation money and $200,000 of general allocation money.
#FCCincy adds MLS Cup Champion defender, @gmgarza4, to backline.— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) December 11, 2018
📰: https://t.co/SoDbaApRbD pic.twitter.com/b88bwxPo3H
Garza, 27, made 42 appearances in two seasons with the Five Stripes, who clinched the MLS Cup title on Saturday.
Atletico could move for Cavani if they sell Costa
Atletico Madrid could launch a bid for Edinson Cavani in January if they sell Diego Costa to a Chinese club, reports Le10Sport.
Cavani's future at PSG has been called into question, with the Uruguayan having just 18 months remaining on his current contract.
Atletico hope to raise up to €70 million (£63m/$79m) by selling Costa to a Chinese club in January and if they do, they would use the funds to bid for Cavani.
Chelsea eye January move for Suarez
The 24-year-old is viewed as a possible replacement for Cesc Fabregas
Chelsea are eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez in January, the Mirror reports.
The 24-year-old wants to leave Camp Nou after failing to lock down a regular role with the Blaugrana, and would cost around £15 million (€17m/$19m).
The Blues see Suarez as an ideal replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who is set to depart the club with his contract expiring at season's end.
Wolves eye three Ligue 1 midfielders
Wolves are interested in three big-name midfielders from Ligue 1: Houssem Aouar, Tanguy Ndombele and Morgan Sanson, claims Le10Sport.
The big-spending Premier League newcomers are unlikely to have a shot at Lyon duo Aouar and Ndombele, who are both being eyed by some of Europe's top clubs.
But Marseille midfielder Sanson could be more attainable, should Wolves made a big-money offer for the 24-year-old.
Ibrahimovic to return to LA Galaxy in 2019
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to the LA Galaxy in 2019 on an improved contract, reports the Los Angeles Times.
The 37-year-old striker was prolific in his first MLS season in 2018, netting 22 goals in 27 appearances.
After being linked with a move back to AC Milan, the veteran has instead agreed to a new contract that will make him a designated player.
Newcastle to renew interest in Samaris
Newcastle will return with a move for Benfica holding midfielder Andreas Samaris in January, reports the Mirror.
The Magpies were interested in the 29-year-old in the summer, but were put off by Benfica's £10 million (€11m/$12m) asking price.
But with the Greek international's contract expiring at the end of the season, Newcastle believe they can land him in the January window for a cheaper price.
Palace consider move for Defoe
Crystal Palace are considering a move for Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, according to The Sun.
The 36-year-old has fallen out of favour with the Cherries, having played just 22 minutes in the Premier League this season so far.
But cash-strapped Palace could make a move for the veteran to help boost their struggling strike force.