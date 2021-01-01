Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern have competition for €20m Adeyemi

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Karim Adeyemi Germany 2021
Getty Images

Burnley announce Thomas extension

2021-09-06T23:10:24Z

Van de Beek: Solskjaer told me he needs me

2021-09-06T22:55:00Z

Donny van de Beek says he has held “positive” talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his Manchester United future and is confident of making an impression this season after a difficult opening year at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international made just four Premier League starts during 2020-21 following his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax and his future was brought into question over the summer.

Read the full story on Goal!

Aberdeen loan out Ruth

2021-09-06T22:40:00Z

Parma add Man Utd free agent Traore

2021-09-06T22:25:00Z

Christensen drops Chelsea contract hint

2021-09-06T22:15:00Z

Andreas Christensen has hinted that his time at Chelsea could be extended beyond the summer of 2022, with the Danish defender optimistic his contract situation "looks good".

As things stand, the 25-year-old is due to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires.

Read the full story on Goal!

Bayern have competition for €20m Adeyemi

2021-09-06T22:00:00Z

Sides in Spain and England also interested

Bayern Munich will face stiff competition in their pursuit of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, reports Bild.

The 19-year-old, rated at €20 million ($24m/£17m), is also said to be drawing interest from Barcelona and Liverpool.

However, his time in the Bavarian youth system could give Bayern the advantage as they try to accumulate the next generation of top German talents.