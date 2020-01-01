Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea confident of landing Gomes from Man Utd

Crystal Palace want Dyche as next manager
Crystal Palace have identified Burnley's Sean Dyche as their preferred next manager, according to the Mirror.
Current manager Roy Hodgson has recently signed a contract extension through 2021, but the club are planning for life after the 72-year-old.
D.C. United end Wood pursuit
D.C. United have ended their pursuit of Hamburg forward Bobby Wood, reports the Washington Post.
The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour with the 2.Bundesliga side, having made just six appearances all season.
Wood has been capped 45 times by the U.S. national team, scoring 13 goals.
Chelsea confident of landing Gomes from Man Utd
The teenager is set to become a free agent this summer
Chelsea confident of landing Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer, reports the Mirror.
The 19-year-old will see his deal at Old Trafford expire next month and has rejected a £30,000-a-week offer to remain with the Red Devils.
Gomes is looking for more first-team opportunities after making just six senior appearances for United this season.
West Brom prepare offer for €20m Muriqi
West Brom are ready to move for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi should they gain promotion, reports Fanatik.
Muriqi is keen to play in the Premier League and the Baggies are currently one point off the top of the Championship, six points clear of the play-off places.
Should West Brom gain promotion they would move for Muriqi, who is valued at €20 million (£18m/$22m) by Fenerbahce.
PSG keen on Atalanta star Castagne
PSG are interested in a move for Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne, reports Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old, whose contract expires in 2021, has proven to be a versatile performer who can play on either side of the pitch and in a more advanced role as well.
Castagne could be a replacement for fellow Belgian Thomas Meunier, who could leave PSG on a free transfer this summer.
Man City confident Guardiola will snub Barcelona
Manchester City believe that manager Pep Guardiola will not be returning to Barcelona, according to The Sun.
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has come out in favour of bringing Guardiola back as part of his bid to retake the club's presidency.
Guardiola has one year left on his current contract and City are hopeful they will sign the 49-year-old to an extension.
Tottenham won't sell Ndombele
Tottenham will not sell record signing Tanguy Ndombele in the upcoming transfer window, reports the Mirror.
The 23-year-old has struggled in his first season with Spurs and has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Liverpool.
But Jose Mourinho is committed to getting the most out of the Frenchman and will refuse to sanction any move.