Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp would sell Salah to sign Pepe

Liverpool will not revive Fekir interest
Liverpool have no interest in Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, despite reports to the contrary in France, according to the Independent.
The Reds had agreed a £53 million ($67m) deal for Fekir last summer, but pulled out due to concerns over the France international's knee.
Concerns about the knee still exist, so the club will not be reviving interest in the playmaker, despite reports a five-year deal had been offered.
Barca make De Ligt back up plan
Barcelona are making backup plans should Matthijs De Ligt sign elsewhere this summer, according to AS, with the club looking at reinforcing two positions.
In the fact of large offers from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, De Ligt could sign elsewhere, freeing up €75 million (£67m/$85m) to spend on a left-back and striker.
The club wants more proven options behind Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez after this season's experiments with academy players and Kevin Prince-Boateng did not work out.
Klopp would sell Salah to sign Pepe
The Liverpool manager would be willing to let the Egyptian goal if it lands him the Lille star
Jurgen Klopp would be willing to sacrifice Mohamed Salah if it meant landing Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, according to le10sport.
Pepe has been subject of a transfer offer from Liverpool, but has yet to convince Lille, who also have two other offers for the forward.
However, Klopp wants the player and due to an increasingly complicated relationship with Salah, would be willing to see the Egyptian sold if it allows the Reds to land Pepe.
Man City put off by £90m Maguire price tag
Leicester City have demanded £90 million ($114m) for Harry Maguire, which has put off suitors Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.
City boss Pep Guardiola views Maguire as a replacement for departing Vincent Kompany but the Foxes do not want to lose one of their star players and have him locked up on a multi-year deal.
Manchester United are also interested in Maguire, but do not want to pay a world-record fee for him.
Chelsea and Juventus reach deal over Sarri
The two clubs have reached agreed on a compensation package for the Italian manager
Chelsea and Juventus have reached a deal to allow Maurizio Sarri to become the next head coach of the Serie A champions, according to Sky Italy.
The current Blues boss has reportedly had a deal to take over Juve for a few weeks, but the clubs were negotiating a compensation package to allow Sarri to depart for Turin.
With that deal done, the path is now open for Frank Lampard to take Sarri's place at Chelsea, though no approach from the Blues to Villa has been made yet.