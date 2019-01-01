Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern ready to pay €120m for Asensio

Bayern ready to make Asensio move
Winger set to leave Real this summer
Bayern Munich are willing to pay €120million (£104m/$136m) to land Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon.
Asensio is ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after falling out with Real boss Santiago Solari.
Bayern have reportedly already made contact with the player and offered him a lucrative contract in an attempt to lure him to Germany.
Del Piero announced as LA10 owner
Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has been announced as United Premier Soccer League side LA10 FC.
Del Piero initially kept his involvement with the club private but has now chosen to make his ownership public.
LA10 FC is proud to reveal that World Cup Champion and All World Footballer @delpieroale, who wore the #10 his entire career, is our owner and forever revered. LA10 pure passion! pic.twitter.com/521G9Hro1x— LA 10 FC (@LA_10_FC) February 24, 2019
Al-Ittihad sack Bilic
Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has been sacked as manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the club announced.
Bilic was only appointed in September but leaves after winning just three of his 15 matches in charge.
Chilean Jose Luis Sierra has been confirmed as Bilic's successor, returning for a second spell at the club.
Petrodollars, Man City and PSG
Since the turn of the millennium there has been an influx of so-called 'oil money' into the game, with a number of clubs across the world benefitting.
Some of the biggest teams in the world are financed by slick operations, as are the most prestigious competitions.
But what exactly is 'oil money' and which clubs are on the receiving end of investment?
Pozuelo plays for Genk amid Toronto speculation
Alejandro Pozuelo played 90 minutes for Genk against Royal Antwerp on Sunday, despite speculation of an imminent move to Toronto FC.
Toronto officials travelled to Belgium last week to discuss a deal for the 27-year-old with reports he could be presented as a Toronto player as early as Monday.
That looks unlikely now given his appearance on Sunday evening, but the MLS side are still hopeful of doing a deal before their season opener against the Philadelphia Union on March 2.
Leicester ready to pay Rodgers compensation
Leicester will try and persuade Brendan Rodgers to quit Celtic before the end of the season and succeed Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium, report the Daily Mail.
The Foxes have made Rodgers their number one target after sacking Puel on Sunday following a poor run of results since the turn of the year.
The Premier League club hope around £5million($6.5m) in compensation will be enough to land the former Liverpool boss now, rather than wait until the summer.