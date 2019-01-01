Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona move for unhappy Griezmann

New Merengue coach is not convinced by Courtois

The return of Zinedine Zidane to is set to reactivate interest in goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Mirror.

Zidane chose to start Keylor Navas over Thibaut Courtois in his first match back at the Bernabeu on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat of Celta.

Reports suggest that he is not convinced by the No. 1 and sees De Gea as a key part of plans to revitalise the Blancos once their underwhelming 2018-19 season comes to a close.