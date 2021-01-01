Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea place €50m price tag on Abraham

Chelsea place €50m price tag on Abraham (Le10Sport)
Roma and Arsenal are leading the chase for the forward
Chelsea have slapped a €50 million (£43m/$59m) price tag on Tammy Abraham, according to Le10Sport.
Abraham is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter.
Roma appear to be leading the race for Abraham, but Arsenal are still in the mix
Boavista open to letting USMNT defender Cannon leave
Hearing 🇵🇹 Boavista now seem open to letting 🇺🇸 Reggie Cannon leave before the transfer window closes. Up until this point, the club have turned away offers from England and Italy. Price tag around 10 million euros. Expected fee closer to 3 to 4 million.— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 13, 2021
Spurs in talks over Milenkovic move
Tottenham are in talks with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic over a possible transfer, reports 90min.
Milenkovic has been nearing a move to West Ham but with negotiations over a contract stalling, Spurs are hoping to swoop in and land the 23-year-old.
Costa set for Mineiro move
Diego Costa is back! Atletico Mineiro have reached a verbal agreement with Diego Costa on a two years contract to be signed in the next days. Deal subject to medical and once details will be sorted... here-we-go. 🇧🇷 #Galo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021
Official announcement scheduled for next week. 📆🤝 pic.twitter.com/W5EHuAiDwv
Klopp insists 'we will sort' Henderson contract
Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will sort out the future of Jordan Henderson, as negotiations over a new contract for the Liverpool captain continue.
Henderson has entered the final two years of his current deal at Anfield, and Goal understands that initial discussions over an extension have so far proven fruitless.