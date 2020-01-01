Villas-Boas braced for Kamara exit
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas feels it is only a matter of time before Boubacar Kamara leaves the club.
The midfielder has been linked with moves to Serie A and the Premier League, adn Villas-Boas is preparing for his exit.“ I do not hope for it, but the time will come when Bouba has big European clubs on him, big championships,” he told L’Equipe.
Musonda made mistake joining Chelsea
Charly Musonda’s career has been stalled by him joining Chelsea too soon, according to Anderlecht’s academy manager Jean Kindermans.
Musonda joined the Blues as a teenager in 2012 from Anderlcht, but has not made the breakthrough - being farmed out on loan to various clubs.
Kindermans told Le Capitale that had he remained at Anderlecht, he would now be starring on the world stage.
Mbappe out of reach for Real
Money is tight at Real Madrid and they will not be able to afford a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to Le Parisien.
Mbappe has been a top priority for Real for some time, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to major losses at the club and reality is setting in that a deal for the France international cannot be financed.
Willems back on Newcastle's radar
Willems was on loan at Newcastle last term and proved a popular figure, but returned to parent club Eintracht Frankfurt following an injury.
He is now fit again and the Magpies may make a bid in the January window.
Giroud could stay at Chelsea
Olivier Giroud could still remain at Chelsea, and possibly extend his deal, according to le10Sport.
Giroud has spoken about wanting more regular playing time, and is being linked with a January exit, but it is being suggested that the club could still persuade the France international to remain at Stamford Bridge as his family are settled in the area.