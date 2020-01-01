Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

Tuchel "expectant" of PSG sack
Thomas Tuchel has been expecting his dismissal from Paris Saint-Germain for "several months", according to Le10Sport.
The German guided the club to the Champions League final last season but has gradually seen results slip since the start of the new campaign.
Mauricio Pochettino is widely tipped to succeed Tuchel at the helm.
Wehrmann in Verona's sights
Feyenoord midfielder Jordy Wehrmann could swap the Eredivisie for Serie A with Hellas Verona circling his talents, says Algemeen Dagblad.
The 21-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, leaving the Italian outfit with an opening to bring him in.
Wehrmann has played half-a-dozen games for Feyenoord this season, but made only one start for Dick Advocaat’s side.
MLS clubs target Tigres' Guzman
Several MLS clubs are eyeing a move for Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, reports El Futbolero.
D.C. United, NYCFC and the Philadelphia Union are after Guzman, who recently helped Tigres claim the CONCACAF Champions League.
Haaland top priority for Chelsea
Blues eye up Dortmund striker
Erling Haaland is Chelsea's top priority in next summer's transfer window, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in excellent form once again for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and continues to burnish his reputation at home and abroad.
But the Leeds-born Norway international is now at the top of Frank Lampard's wishlist, with the striker seen as a must-have by the Blues.