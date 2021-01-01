Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves to make Traore highest earner

Pjanic accuses Koeman of disrespecting him
Miralem Pjanic has accused Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him after the midfielder left the Catalan club to join Besiktas on loan.
Pjanic spent just one season at Barca after joining from Juventus, making just six domestic starts last year due to injuries and lack of form.
Everton hopeful of Cavani move
Everton are hopeful of launching a move for Edinson Cavani, despite the Uruguay star's insistence that he is happy at Manchester United, per Todo Fichajes.
The forward has given up the No.7 to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to use his old shirt number at Old Trafford.
The Toffees feel they may still tempt the veteran forward if his minutes are drastically cut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Fekir explains Liverpool transfer collapse
Nabil Fekir has opened up on his failed move to Liverpool three years ago, with the World Cup winner revealing that it was issues with his agent rather than an injury that doomed a switch from Lyon.
The Real Betis attacker was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, with the Reds attempting to pry him away from Lyon in 2018.
The hopes of the France international, victorious at the World Cup that summer, were apparently scuppered by a medical issue with the deal all but done - but now Fekir says that it was his management that sunk the swap in the end.
Philippoteaux close to Dijon return
Romain Philippoteaux is close to a season-long loan with Dijon, says Le10Sport.
The Brest midfielder previously spent three years with the club in Ligue 2.
Relegated again last term, he looks set to return with them to the second tier as they look to earn an immediate return to the top flight.
Wolves to make Traore highest earner (The Sun)
The Spain international has been subject to plenty of transfer interest
Wolves are set to make Adama Traore their highest earner in a bid to stave off the lure of suitors Tottenham and Liverpool, says The Sun.
The Spain international is set for a new four-year contract on double his current terms at Molineux.
It comes as multiple Premier League rivals look to tempt the 25-year-old away from the Midlands outfit.