Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi wants Bielsa at Barcelona

Napoli and AC Milan eye Chelsea target Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai has attracted a wealth of clubs with his exploits at Red Bull Salzburg.
The 19-year-old midfielder has scored an incredible seven goals in his last eight league matches to draw interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.
Napoli and AC Milan are considering making summer bids for him, according to Calciomercato, and the €25 million asking price is considered a bargain.
Maddison snubs Man Utd to sign new Leicester deal
James Maddison has agreed to sign a new contract with Leicester City, The Sun reports.
The midfielder has been targeted by Manchester United, but the Foxes have offered to double his wages to convince him to remain at the King Power Stadium for the next five years.
Messi wants Bielsa at Barcelona
Leeds boss is Argentina star's favoured candidate to replace Quique Setien
Marcelo Bielsa is the man Lionel Messi wants to take over at Barcelona this summer, according to The Sun.
The 65-year-old has just guided Leeds back to the Premier League after winning the Championship title, but his contract expires this month.
And Messi would rather Barca get rid of under-fire coach Quique Setien and lure his compatriot to Camp Nou.
Inter eye Barcelona defender as Emerson alternative
Inter will turn their attention to Junior Firpo if they fail to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The Serie A side have been linked with a move for the full-back, but the Blues are demanding €30 million for him and Juventus are said to want him, too.
If he proves too expensive for the San Siro outfit, they will try to bring in 23-year-old Firpo.
Marseille and Augsburg in Lala race
Marseille have joined the race to sign Kenny Lala from Strasbourg, Le 10 Sport reports.
The 28-year-old right-back wants to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer and has already attracted interest from Augsburg, but Marseille are considering making a move for him.