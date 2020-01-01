Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba never wanted Man Utd return - they were his fourth choice

Tielemans not leaving Leicester - Rodgers
Youri Tielemans will not be leaving Leicester any time soon, manager Brendan Rodgers says.
The Belgium international has been linked with a move in January, but Rodgers says he will be staying for a long time.
"Until anything changes, and until my last day [at Leicester] I will continue to help him, as a player, improve," he said.
Grosskreutz to reunite with ex-Dortmund team-mate in Poland
Former Borussia Dortmund right-back Kevin Grosskreutz is wanted by Polish side Wisla Krakow, Rievesport says.
The 32-year-old is currently looking for a new club and could reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Jakub Blaszczykowski, who is part-owner of the Polish side.
Pogba pressured Raiola to get him out of Man Utd
Paul Pogba has pressured Mino Raiola to find him a way out of Manchester United, or risk losing the midfielder as a client, Christian Falk reports.
Arteta gets Arsenal vote of confidence
Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has backed manager Mikel Arteta to turn things around at the club, hailing him as a "really powerful individual".
The north London side's results have put pressure on former midfielder Arteta, who has insisted that he has "zero doubts" about his side's ability to bounce back from their underwhelming start.
But Venkatesham has given the 38-year-old a vote of confidence amid their disappointing domestic form and believes the team is strong enough to get their season back on track.
McGinn signs new Aston Villa contract
John McGinn has signed a new contract at Aston Villa.
The Scotland international is now tied to the club until 2025.
Bayern Munich pause Hudson-Odoi pursuit as Chelsea continue to chase West Ham star Rice
Bayern Munich will not pursue Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, but the European champions continue to regard him as a long-term transfer target.
Ruffier to be sacked from Saint-Etienne
Stephane Ruffier is to be sacked by Saint-Etienne, according to RMC.
The goalkeeper has been frozen out of their plans since the start of the season.
Kamara on Barcelona radar
Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara is on Barcelona's list of targets for the January transfer window.
The Marseille player is already being watched by Bayern Munich, but Mundo Deportivo says the Barca scouts have been impressed by him and are recommending they join the race to land him.
Evans will sign new Leicester deal 'very soon'
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expects defender Jonny Evans to sign a new contract in the near future.
Evans will be out of contract at the end of the season, but Rodgers sees him as a crucial player for his side and is confident he will stay.
"I would think we'll be pretty close on a deal, hopefully very soon," he said. "Importantly Jonny wants to be here."
Roma plot new bid for Nacho
Roma are preparing a new offer form Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, says Todofichajes.
The Serie A side tried to sign him last summer but Madrid refused to let him go and although they could offer him a new contract, he could depart in the near future.
Roma have made him a priority for the January transfer window as they hope to reunite him with Borja Mayoral, who is on loan from Madrid until 2022.
Ramos exit could clear path for Alaba move to Real Madrid
Reports that Sergio Ramos is on his way out of Real Madrid will not go away.
The Spain centre-back's contract expires at the end of the season and there is talk of a potential move to the Premier League.
Bild reports that Ramos' departure from the Santiago Bernabeu could clear the way for David Alaba to join the Spanish giants, with the Austria star set to leave the Bundesliga side on a free transfer in the summer.
Allegri favourite to replace Conte at Inter
Antonio Conte's future at Inter is hanging by a thread.
After the Serie A side crashed out of Europe in midweek, the coach met with the club leaders to discuss his future and president Steven Zhang has assured that they will not make a change just yet.
But Conte cannot afford any more upsets and Libero reports that they are already eyeing Massimiliano Allegri to take his place.
Ex-Napoli, Juventus and Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and Marcelino, formerly of Valencia, are also in the frame.
Koke would push for Messi transfer
Koke has spoken of the difficulty in trying to prise Lionel Messi out of Barcelona, but would urge Atletico Madrid to try.
“Leo has made his career in Barcelona, it will be difficult for him to get out of there.”
Szoboszlai closing in on Leipzig move
Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld says a deal to take Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig is close to completion.
The Hungarian has elected to head to Germany despite widespread interest around Europa, and that a deal should be announced before Christmas.
Raphinha unhappy with Rennes over Leeds move
The Brazilian claims the transfer came completely out of the blue and was not happy with the French side's conduct.
Ledezma's season over
Gyamfi close to Zagreb move
Dennis Gyamfi is closing in on a move to Dinamo Zagreb.
The former Leicester City defender has been without a club since parting ways with the Foxes, but the Leicester Mercury claims a deal is close to be finalised.
Martinez an alternative option for Barca
Lisandro Martinez is an alternative option to Eric Garca for Barcelona.
Sport claims Barca boss Ronald Koeman has Manchester City man Garcia as his top priority, but would happily take the Ajax defender instead.
Messi urged to sign for Napoli
Kevin-Prince Boateng wants Lionel Messi to honour Diego Maradona by signing for Napoli.
The former Barcelona man feels his old team-mate should give a couple of years of service to the Serie A club.
RVP wanted Chiellini at Arsenal
Robin van Persie claims he tried to get Arsenal Wenger to sign Giorgio Chiellini.
The Dutchman felt Arsenal lacked a winning mentality, but his plea for Juvenrtus’ rugged defender fell on deaf ears.
Cavani rejected Inter and Juve to sign for Man United
Edinson Cavani has said he turned down Juventus and Inter Milan to sign for Manchester United.
Cavani claims he had offers to leave Paris Saint-German and return to Italy, but he says his loyalty to former club Napoli stopped a transfer to Serie A.
"I said no to many Italian clubs including Juventus, who called me often, and Inter too," he told Mondo Napoli.
Pogba never wanted United return
France midfielder's future in doubt at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba never wanted to return to Manchester United in 2016, with the club being fourth on his list of options.
The Independent claims Pogba wanted to remain at Juventus, but the £90 million (€98m / $119m) offered by United tempted the Old Lady into a sale.
Pogba had Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ahead on his priority list, but United came up with the money.
Gerrard says no Rangers contact for Gilmour
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted there has been no contact with Chelsea with regard to a loan move for Billy Gilmour.
Blues boss Frank Lampard has been mulling over whether to let the midfielder head out of the club on a temporary basis, but Gerrard says nothing has happened with Rangers.
"He's a fabulous little player but there has been no contact between the clubs or the managers," Gerrard said, per the Evening Standard.
Barca to push hard for Depay
Barcelona will attempt to push through a move for Memphis Depay at Ronald Koeman's insistence in the new year, says Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana are relatively cash-strapped but are still expected to complete some mid-season deals.
Lyon attacker Depay has been long wanted by Koeman, to set up a reunion between the two Dutchmen who worked together at international level.
Wanderers confirm Lopar exit
Juve offered Ozil five times
Juventus have been offered Mesut Ozil five times in recent years, according to Calcio Mercato.
But the Bianconeri have turned down any move for the Arsenal man owing to his wages.
Ozil is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium in the new year after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta.
Blades consider Davies move
Sheffield United are mulling over a move for Preston defender Ben Davies, says Sky Sports News.
The left-footed centre-back is entering the final six months of his deal at Deepdale and would plug a much-needed gap for the Blades.
Bournemouth came close to hammering out a deal for Davies but were unable to ahead of the new campaign.
Glory bring in Japan man Ota
Perth Glory have agreed a deal for Nagoya Grampus man Kosuke Ota, says The World Game.
The defender, a Japan international, will head to the A-League as he looks to bolster his prospects in the final years of his career.
The 33-year-old previously spent two spells with FC Tokyo, as well as with Vitesse in the Eredivisie.
Eriksen faces pay cut to seal Premier League return
Denmark star out of favour in Serie A
Inter man Christian Eriksen will have to take a pay cut if he hopes to reignite his career in the Premier League, says the Telegraph.
The Denmark star has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte and is playing a minimal role at the Serie A outfit.
He has been linked with a return to England, where he built his reputation at Tottenham - but he would face a major wage reduction, given the tax breaks available in Italy in comparison.
Glory release defender Grant
Perth Glory have released defender Alex Grant to seek new pastures abroad, the club has confirmed.
The former Australia youth international - who was born in Manchester - joined in 2015 from Stoke.
He played 86 games in the A-League for the club, helping them to finish as 2018–19 premiers.
Brisbane sign Japan-capped striker Kudo
Potter denies suggestions Duffy loan could be cut short
Brighton boss Graham Potter has denied talk that Shane Duffy could be recaled early from his spell with Celtic, via The Argus.
The defender has headed north from the south coast to Scotland this year on a season-long loan.
He has struggled in recent weeks, but the Seagulls boss says there are no plans to bring him back from Glasgow.
Barcelona insist Todibo won't return early
Barcelona insist that the club will not take Jean-Clair Todibo back from Benfica, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Benfica have made it clear that they want to return the defender as he has not met expectations.
However, even with Gerard Pique's injury, the Catalan club doesn't want the defender back.
Mourinho admits that Alli is 'not a happy player'
Jose Mourinho admitted that Dele Alli must not be happy with his role as a substitute with Tottenham.
The midfielder has been linked with a departure, with PSG among the clubs reportedly interested.
Dos Santos bound for Toluca
Giovani dos Santos is bound for Toluca, reports TodoFichajes.com.
The former Barcelona attacker joined Cruz Azul a year-and-a-half ago but has struggled to get into Miguel Herrera's lineup.
Dos Santos could head to Toluca to seal a first-team place with negotiations already underway.
Bayern lead Kamara chase
Bayern Munich are eyeing a summer move for Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, reports Sky Germany.
The European champions held internal talks about the 21-year-old last summer where it was decided to wait until 2021 before making a formal bid.
Kamara's ability to play both midfield and defence is particularly attractive to Bayern, with the futures of the likes of David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez uncertain.
Arsenal face battle for Szoboszlai
Arsenal are ready to make a move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai in January, but face stiff competition for his signature, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old is considering whether to leave Salzburg next month following their exit from the Champions League, with the Gunners and RB Leipzig potential destinations.
However, Szoboszlai may choose to remain in Austria until the summer amid rumours Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are keen on making a move at the end of the season.
Smith eyes attacking reinforcements
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is ready to target a striker in January as back up to Ollie Watkins if Wesley doesn't fully recover in time for the second half of the campaign, reports the Mail.
The Brazilian is back in light training after 11 months out with cruciate and medial knee ligament damage, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can get himself up to full speed.
If his rehabilitation spills well into the new year then Smith is ready to enter the winter market.
Juve turned down Rabiot-Digne swap
Juventus rejected a swap deal from Everton last summer involving Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Digne, according to Calciomercato.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a big admirer of Rabiot and was prepared to offer his fellow Frenchman Digne in exchange in order to bring the midfielder to Goodison Park.
Rabiot had been out of favour under previous head coach Maurizio Sarri, but current boss Andrea Pirlo is a big fan of the 25-year-old and had no intention of letting him leave Turin.
PSG to revive interest in Alli
England international has struggled for game time in north London
Paris Saint-Germain are to revive their interest in Tottenham's Dele Alli in January, reports the Mail.
The French champions made a number of loan offers for the England international over the summer but Spurs were not interested in letting him go.
However, Alli remains way down the pecking order in north London and has started just once in the Premier League all season, offering encouragement to PSG that a fresh bid in January will be more successful.