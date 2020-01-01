Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG keen on Aubameyang move

PSG keen on Aubameyang move
The Ligue 1 champions have yet to make an offer for the striker
PSG are eyeing a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Le10Sport.
Aubameyang's future is up in the air with his contract set to expire after next season and no progress yet made on an extension.
The Gunners could opt to sell the Gabon star before he leaves on a free transfer, with Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea all credited with an interest.
Bayern reserve No. 10 for Sane
Bayern Munich have reserved the No. 10 shirt for Leroy Sane next season, claims the Mirror.
The Manchester City star is widely expected to join Bayern in the off-season after nearly making the move last summer.
Philippe Coutinho currently wears the No. 10 shirt at Bayern but the Bundesliga champions are not expected to pick up the Brazilian's purchase option from Barcelona.
Inter unwilling to meet Moses purchase price
Victor Moses is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea as Inter are not willing to meet the Nigerian's purchase price, reports The Sun.
Moses is on loan at Inter from Chelsea but injuries have reduced him to just seven appearances, mostly as a substitute.
Chelsea are asking £11 million ($13m) from Inter to make the winger's loan permanent, but Inter are only willing to pay £6m ($7m).
Man Utd relaxed over Ighalo's status
Manchester United are relaxed over the future of Odion Ighalo as the striker's loan deal nears its end, reports Sky Sports.
Ighalo will see his loan from Shanghai Shenhua expire on May 31, with the Nigerian keen to extend his time at Old Trafford.
Though United would like to keep Ighalo beyond this month, Marcus Rashford's return to fitness has reduced their need for an extra forward.
Campos won't join Spurs, turned down Newcastle
Lille sporting director Luis Campos won't be joining either Tottenham or Newcastle, according to ESPN.
Campos is set to leave Lille and has developed his reputation there and at Monaco, where he helped build the side that reached the 2017 Champions League semi-final.
But Campos is not in the running for Tottenham's sporting director job, while he has turned down an approach from Newcastle.