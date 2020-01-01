Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool shelve Werner move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Barcelona name price for Man Utd target Rakitic

2020-04-03T00:00:21Z

Barcelona will hold out for a transfer fee worth €20 million (£16m/$22m) for Ivan Rakitic, according to Marca

Manchester United are expected to be among the clubs battling for the signature of the Croatian, whose contract expires in June 2021.

Arthur not for sale at Barcelona

2020-04-02T22:55:25Z

Barcelona have declared that midfielder Arthur is not for sale at any price, according to Sport

The Brazil international had reportedly been suggested as part of a players-plus-cash deal that would see Lautaro Martinez leave Inter for Camp Nou.

Tottenham slash Mourinho's transfer budget

2020-04-02T22:45:23Z

Jose Mourinho is set to see his rebuilding efforts at Tottenham hampered by a reduced transfer budget, reports the Daily Mail

With projected income at the club taking a nose-dive, Spurs are looking to cut costs across the board, which would have a serious impact on the manager's summer plans.

Liverpool shelve Werner move

2020-04-02T22:35:48Z

The German attacker is reportedly available for £51m in April

Liverpool have put their pursuit of Timo Werner on hold, along with all other transfer activity, according to the Daily Mail

RB Leipzig star Werner is reportedly close to an Anfield switch, with some outlets claiming he has a £51 million ($63m) release clause that must be exercised in April. 

But the Reds will not participate in any recruitment or contract matters until the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has cleared.

Getty

Premier League chiefs refuse to finish season in China

2020-04-02T22:25:46Z

Premier League clubs have turned down a stunning proposal to finish the 2019-20 season in China, according to the Mirror

The idea was mooted by one chairman ahead of a planned conference on Friday, but failed to find currency with other chiefs as a solution to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown remains elusive.

Arsenal reject two Roma bids for Mkhitaryan

2020-04-02T22:15:19Z

Pedro an alternative target for Giallorossi

Arsenal have turned down two approaches from Roma to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis, claims the Express

The Armenia international has impressed on loan in the Eternal City, prompting Roma to attempt his signing. 

But the Gunners have proved inflexible on their £18 million ($23m) asking price, which could lead the Italians to target Chelsea's Pedro.