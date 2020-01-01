Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola worried about City exodus

Turkish club Trabzonspor are keeping tabs on striker Oumar Niasse, and could land the international on a free transfer this summer when his contract comes to an end at Goodison Park.

The 29-year-old is seemingly not in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans, and could make a return to Turkish football, having spent the 2013-14 campaign with Akhisar Belediyespor.

Niasse has also been linked with a return to , but Fotospor claim that Trabzonspor are leading the race for his signature.