Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar's wages in the way of Barca return

Cech to be confirmed in new Chelsea role
Lampard set to join former team-mate at the Bridge?
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will return to the club on Friday as their new sporting director, claims the Mirror.
Cech retired from professional football at the end of the 2018-19 season, after losing to his old team in Arsenal colours in the Europa League final.
And he will now be going back to Stamford Bridge, increasing expectations that Frank Lampard will soon succeed Maurizio Sarri as manager.
Celtic reignite Turnbull transfer
Celtic have relaunched their interest in Motherwell starlet David Turnbull, reports the Daily Record.
Norwich City had looked set to capture the 19-year-old, but Turnbull is said to favour a move to the Glasgow giants.
Could Coutinho return to Liverpool?
Man Utd and Chelsea also possible destinations for Barca man
Philippe Coutinho could make a shock Liverpool comeback this summer, according to Le 10 Sport.
The Brazilian has endured an underwhelming 18 months since swapping Merseyside for Barcelona at the start of 2018.
Manchester United and Chelsea have been mentioned as possible destinations should Barca be willing to cut their losses, while Anfield also stands out as the Reds look to consolidate after lifting the Champions League.
Solskjaer keen to push through Pogba sale
Lukaku also tipped for departure
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to see Paul Pogba sold in order to boost his meagre transfer funds, claims the Daily Star.
Solskjaer was told he has just £100 million to spend over the summer unless he finds extra income through departures.
Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, linked with Juventus and Inter respectively, are among the favourites to leave and inject fresh cash into United's rebuilding process.
Neymar's wages in the way of Barca return
Transfer fee alone could break his own world record
Neymar's elevated wage demands are the main obstacle between the Brazilian and a move back to Barcelona, according to Le 10 Sport.
Speculation concerning Neymar's future has heightened in recent days, amid reports that he is determined not to resume his Paris Saint-Germain career.
But aside from his transfer fee, that would be in the region of €200-300 million (£178-266m/$225-338m), although Ousmane Dembele could go the other way to offset the cost, his astronomic annual salary is beyond the Catalans' means.