Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and PSG make €60m bids for Hakimi

Man City eye sales to fund Kane & Grealish moves
The Premier League champions want to make a splash in the transfer window
Manchester City are eyeing £70 million ($99m) in sales to help fund moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, reports the Daily Mail.
Among those likely to be sold include Jack Harrison, Pedro Porro, Lukas Nmecha, Yangel Herrera, and Ivan Ilic, who all starred on loan away from City last term.
Kane has become Pep Guardiola's preferred target at striker.
Gilmour eyes loan move
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is eyeing a loan move next season, according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old battled an injury to start the 2020-21 season and when he returned, he saw little playing time under Thomas Tuchel.
Marseille not meeting Arsenal's Guendouzi valuation
Contrary to reporting elsewhere today, no big updates in the Mattéo Guendouzi to Marseille talks - OM still offering much less than Arsenal want, who are considering triggering an extension in the Frenchman's contract to achieve a possible loan with obligation situation.— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 8, 2021
Chelsea and PSG make €60m bids for Hakimi
Inter appear ready to sell their star full-back
Chelsea and PSG have both made €60 million (£52m/$73m) offers for Achraf Hakimi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Inter will likely be forced into selling the 22-year-old due to the club's unstable financial situation, and there are no shortage of suitors.
Chelsea could offer Emerson Palmieri or Andreas Christensen as a makeweight in the deal.
Ek to launch another bid for Arsenal
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is preparing another bid to take over Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.
Ek has already seen a bid rejected by the Kroenke family and is now hoping to convince them with an offer of more than £2 billion ($2.83bn).