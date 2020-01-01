Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set to sign €20m Dest

Sergino Dest Ajax 2019-20
De Boer to become new Netherlands coach

2020-09-22T22:55:06Z

Frank de Boer is set to be named the next Netherlands manager, according to De Telegraaf

The former Crystal Palace boss is expected to sign a deal until mid-2022 and could be formally presented as manager by the end of this week.

De Boer seemingly got the job after Frank Rijkaard and Peter Bosz ruled themselves out of the running. 

2020-09-22T22:40:30Z

Barca set to sign €20m Dest

2020-09-22T22:25:36Z

The US international is heading to Camp Nou

Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is closing in on a move to Barcelona with an agreement reached between the two clubs, reports Esport3

The deal is expected to cost €20 miliion (£18m/$22m) plus €5m in variables.

Dest, 19, has been with Ajax since 2012 and made his USMNT debut in September 2019. 

2020-09-22T22:15:26Z

 
 
 
 

Morata returns to Juventus on loan

2020-09-22T22:05:25Z

Alvaro Morata has returned to Juventus on an initial 12-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international striker has headed to Turin for a second spell with the Serie A champions, with the option of a second season on loan after the 2020-21 campaign.

As part of the deal, Juventus will pay an initial €10 million (£9m/$11m) fee for the season and another €10m if they want to retain Morata for another year, while there is a €45m (£40m/$52m) option included to make the transfer permanent after the first season.

