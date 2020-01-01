Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival

Everton wrap up Godfrey deal
✍️ | It’s good news for the Blues… 🎶#WelcomeGodfrey pic.twitter.com/ZhcGTRyMXk— Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020
Juve planning to swoop for Emerson
Juventus are planning a last-minute swoop for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Blues are eager to sanction the 26-year-old's departure, with the Bianconeri set to submit a formal loan offer.
Emerson only featured in 15 Premier League matches for Chelsea last season.
Barca ready to loan out Rafinha & Todibo
Barcelona are ready to send Rafinha and Jean Clair Todibo out on loan - according to AS.
Both players look set to join Primeira Liga giants Porto on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.
Porto will loan Diogo Leite to Barca in return, with a final deal likely to be completed on deadline day.
Roma reach Smalling agreement with Man Utd
Roma have finally reached an agreement with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Chris Smalling - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 30-year-old will move to Stadio Olimpico for €15 million (£14m/$18m) on deadline day, bringing to an end his ten-year spell at Old Trafford.
Smalling returned to United after a successful spell at Roma in 2019-20, but is no longer a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.
Southampton eager to bring in Williams
Southampton are eager to bring in Manchester United defender Brandon Williams - according to Sky Sports.
The Saints have approached the Red Devils over a season-long loan deal for the 20-year-old, but he will only be allowed to leave if guarantees over regular playing time are given.
Williams is already behind Luke Shaw in United's pecking order, and will likely drop to third-choice left-back if Alex Telles arrives from Porto on deadline day.
Douglas Costa set to join Bayern Munich on loan
Douglas Costa will join Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus before the transfer window closes, Goal can confirm.
The 30-year-old is desperate to relaunch his career and views Bayern as the ideal place to do it after struggling with injuries in Italy.
Villas-Boas unhappy with transfer window length
Juventus close to sealing €50m deal for Chiesa
Juventus have reached an agreement with Fiorentina and Federico Chiesa to bring the winger to Turin, Goal can confirm.
The 22-year-old will join Andrea Pirlo's side on an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.
Juventus will pay around €2 million for the first year of the loan deal, which will rise to €8m for the second season. Chiesa's stint in Turin would then have to be made permanent for a fee of around €40m ($47m) if certain conditions are met.
Koeman unsure of what future holds for Man Utd target Dembele
Ronald Koeman is not sure where Ousmane Dembele will be playing when the transfer window closes as the Barcelona forward continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.
Dembele has reportedly emerged as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for Premier League giants Man Utd, who are determined to bolster their squad before Monday's deadline.
After watching Barca's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo from the stands, Dembele was once again an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Sevilla.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Celtic set to sign AC Milan's Laxalt
AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is poised to leave the club for Celtic before the transfer window closes, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Uruguayan will move to Scotland on loan having struggled for game time in Milan.
Depay has agreed to Barca move and could leave tomorrow - Juninho
Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with Barcelona and could complete his transfer as soon as Monday, according to Lyon's sporting director Juninho.
Ronald Koeman has long been linked with a move to bring Depay to Camp Nou this summer, with the former Netherlands manager eager to reunite with the attacker.
Depay, 26, has been with Lyon since 2017 and played a big role in the club's impressive Champions League run last season as they reached the semi-finals.
Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival
A complicated transfer situation
Memphis Depay has the agreement with Barça. OL are ready to accept €25m + add ons bid from Barça for Depay.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020
Now Barça need to sell Démbélé. He’s open to join #MUFC. Talks on between the two clubs.
📲 More about #FCB, #MUFC and Eric Garcia: https://t.co/UIKfW3mnF1 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/ngv0dInn30
PSG unveil Moise Kean signing
🆕✍️ #WelcometoParis pic.twitter.com/BwNo3C5TGL— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 4, 2020
Aouar explains Arsenal snub
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has revealed that his belief that he can help the club on to greater success played a key part in him choosing to ultimately rebuff the advances of Arsenal this transfer window, describing his career so far at the Ligue 1 club as an "adventure".
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move across the English Channel to join the Gunners for much of the off-season, but put paid to questions about his future this weekend as he reportedly reaffirmed his immediate commitment to Rudi Garcia's side.
Man Utd to confirm double signing
Man United will complete both deals for Cavani and Alex Telles tomorrow... and are still in negotiations with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé, offering a loan.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020
If Démbélé will join Manchester United, Barcelona will try again to sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal. 🔴 #MUFC #FCB