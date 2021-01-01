Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rudiger in talks with Man City, Tottenham and Juventus

Rudiger in talks with Man City, Tottenham and Juventus (Di Marzio)
Germany defender can leave Chelsea for free in summer
Antonio Rudiger is negotiating with Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season and clubs are lining up to sign him, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.
Man City to move for Zakaria
Manchester City are planning a move for Denis Zakaria.
Roma have been heavily linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach star but Calciomercato says City are ready to challenge them.
Chalobah to sign new Chelsea deal
Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of signing a new contract at Chelsea, Football.London reports.
Chalobah has impressed under Thomas Tuchel and the club are eager to tie him down for the long term.
Everton and Leicester target Iso
Real Madrid midfielder Isco could continue his career in the Premier League.
Fichajes claims that Everton and Leicester are interested in signing the Spain international, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Barcelona decide to sell Dest
Sergino Dest faces being offloaded by Barcelona in the near future.
El Nacional reports the USMNT international has been labelled a sellable asset by the club due to his underwhelming performances.