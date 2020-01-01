Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City planning Grealish move

midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he is in talks with Manchester City over a contract extension and is representing himself in the absence of former agent Patrick De Koster.

The 28-year-old is currently contracted at the Etihad until 2023 after signing a new contract in January 2018 following his initial move from in 2015.

A key part of Pep Guardiola's side, City are understandably keen to lock De Bruyne down longer with the international likely to secure a pay rise after winning the PFA Player of the Year last season.

