Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal eye Jorginho after missing out on Aouar

are set to sign former striker Edinson Cavani, Goal can confirm.

The 33-year-old is a free agent having left PSG at the end of last season and he is expected to fly into Manchester on Sunday ahead of completing a move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It is understood that a deal would be for a year with the option for a further 12 months, with the move for Cavani giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an alternative option up front.

