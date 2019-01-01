Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale set for £1m-per-week China move

Bournemouth to land £15m Billing
Bournemouth are set to sign midfielder Philip Billing from Huddersfield, The Sun claims.
The Cherries have been battling Brighton for the Dane's signature, but appear to have won the race with a £15 million ($19m) bid.
The 23-year-old has one season left on his contract with Huddersfield, who were relegated to the Championship last season.
Arsenal 'in the lead' in Pepe race
The Gunners have the edge in the chase for the Ivorian's signature
Arsenal are in pole position to sign in-demand Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
It was reported on Thursday that four clubs had agreed a fee of €80 million (£72m/$89m) with the French club, with Napoli among those thought to be entering discussions.
Pepe is one of Europe's most wanted players this summer, after the 24-year-old racked up 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.
Atletico still want James
Atletico Madrid director Miguel Angel Gil Marin says his club are still interested in James Rodriguez, after reports emerged claiming the Colombian would stay at rivals Real.
He reaffirmed Atletico's interest in the Colombian in an interview with ESPN, and also said that they don't necessarily need the extra €80 million (£72m/$89m) it is suggested they are owed for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona.
While he said there is proof that Griezmann signed his Barcelona contract before his release clause dropped from €200m to €120m, they will simply have to wait and see what happens in legal proceedings.
Alderweireld eyes free transfer exit
Toby Alderweireld is setting his sights on leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer next summer, claim the Daily Mail.
The Belgian defender, who will turn 31 in the new season, was expected to leave this summer but his well-publicised £25 million ($31m) release clause has now expired with Spurs likely to be upping their asking price.
Alderweireld has rejected multiple contract offers from Spurs and now seems set to leave for free next summer, when he is likely to receive plenty of lucrative offers.
Juve ponder Lukaku-Dybala swap deal, Inter plot new bid
The Bianconeri have emerged as a contender for the forward
Juventus are rivalling Inter for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku's signature and could include Paulo Dybala in a swap deal, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly prepared to see Lukaku leave Old Trafford this summer and Antonio Conte's Inter have already had bids rejected.
They are set to go back with a new offer of €70 million (£63m/$78m) plus add-ons, while Juventus could look to reduce their fee by sending Dybala in the other direction.
Bale set for £1m-per-week China move
The Wales star is finally nearing a Madrid exit
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is finally set to bring his summer transfer saga to an end with a lucrative move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, according to Marca.
It is widely reported that the Welshman will sign a three-year deal which will see him earn more than £1 million per week, with only minor details to be finalised.
The move will be a significant relief for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has made no secret of his desire to ship Bale out of the Bernabeu this summer.