Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & Real Madrid agree €100m Hazard fee

Dortmund track Sporting star Wendel
Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Sporting midfielder Wendel, Portuguese outlet Record says.
The 21-year-old is currently playing with Brazil at the Toulon tournament, where Dortmund scouts are watching him.
Wendel made 33 appearances for Sporting in 2018-19 and has four years left on his contract.
Conte wants Bale at Inter
Antonio Conte wants Inter to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, it has been claimed on El Chiringuito de Jugones.
The Welsh attacker is said to be on his way out of the Spanish capital as he does not fit coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.
But new Inter coach Conte believes he will be a good addition to his team and hopes to land him this summer, though Bale's transfer fee and wages make the deal difficult for the Serie A side.
Chelsea & Real Madrid make €100m Hazard deal
Belgian star to complete summer switch
Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) transfer fee for Eden Hazard, The Guardian claims.
The Belgian attacker has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for over a year and has long seemed set to complete the switch this summer.
The move will be announced in a few days after the two sides were able to work out a deal.
Icardi to Roma?
Roma are making a shock bid to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter this summer.
Inter are already trying to sign Roma's striker Edin Dzeko and the two teams have already reached an agreement, Sky Sport in Italy says.
During the negotiations, Roma raised the prospect of taking Inter's troublesome striker, though it is said he wants to remain in Milan for the time being.
Schalke move for Everton full-back
Schalke are trying to sign 22-year-old right-back Jonjoe Kenny from Everton, Bild reports.
The two clubs are already in talks over a deal for the player who made nine Premier League appearances in 2018-19.
Although Schalke are leading the race, Crystal Palace and Burnley are also after Kenny.