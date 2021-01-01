Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plan to sign PSG star Mbappe

Leverkusen and Galatasaray keen on Lala move
Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray are both interested in a move for Strasbourg full-back Kenny Lala, reports Le10Sport.
Lala's deal with the Ligue 1 side expires at season's end and the 29-year-old has interest from several clubs across Europe.
Real Madrid make plan to sign PSG star Mbappe
The Blancos must raise funds through a number of sales
Real Madrid are preparing a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to AS.
The Blancos are hoping to raise up to €150 million (£134m/$183m) in sales to fund the move, with Mbappe yet to sign an extension of his PSG contract that expires in 2022.
Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz are all said to be available.
Guendouzi to stay at Hertha until end of season
Mattéo Guendouzi is *not* coming back to Arsenal in January. Hertha Berlin want to keep him until the end of the season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2021
Tottenham watching Gonzalez
Tottenham are keeping an eye on Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez, according to AS.
The 22-year-old has become a key figure for the Bundesliga side, tallying five goals and two assists this season.
Juventus and Leeds are also watching Gonzalez, who has a contract with Stuttgart through 2024.
Fernandinho undecided over future
Manchesster City midfielder Fernandinho is undecided over his future, according to The Telegraph.
The 35-year-old's City contract expires at the end of the season and he could return to Brazil to play for his former club Atletico Paranaense in the summer.
But Fernandinho could be persuaded to spend one more season with City if the club offer him a new deal.
Hegerberg helped convince Macario to join Lyon
Catarina Macario has said a chat with star forward Ada Hegerberg helped convince her to sign with European champions Lyon.
Macario would have almost certainly been the first pick in Wednesday night's NWSL draft, but the former Stanford University star instead opted to begin her professional career in Europe.Read what the USWNT prospect said about her decision right here