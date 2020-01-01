Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid set Arsenal Aubameyang transfer deadline

Man Utd target Van de Beek
Club have also been linked with Grealish and Bellingham
Ajax star Donnie van de Beek has emerged as a top summer target for Manchester United, claims the Express.
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City have also been mentioned as options to bolster the midfield.
But Van de Beek comes with experience at Champions League level and is seen as United's possible answer to City lynchpin Kevin De Bruyne.
Barcelona move closer to Pjanic signing
Dortmund chase 'New Sancho' Webster
Borussia Dortmund are looking to once again raid England for young talent with a move for Chelsea's Charlie Webster, claims the Sun.
Webster, 16, is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, but Dortmund believe that the example of Jadon Sancho, who rose rapidly to stardom following his transfer from Manchester City, could convince the youngster to join the Bundesliga club.
Real Madrid set Arsenal Aubameyang transfer deadline
Gunners must decide striker's future by June 15
Real Madrid want Arsenal to make a decision on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before June 15, reports the Mirror.
The Gabon international is out of contract in June 2021 and is unlikely to sign a new deal, and Madrid are one of the favourites for his signature.
Roma and Inter join race for Todibo
Serie A duo Roma and Inter are set to battle for the signature of Barcelona's Jean-Claude Todibo, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The defender has impressed this season on loan at Schalke, but the Bundesliga side are unable to meet the release clause set in the deal.
Premier League bottom six issue relegation ultimatum
Six clubs in the lower reaches of the Premier League will only approve finishing the season at neutral venues if relegation is scrapped, claims the Mirror.
Norwich, Watford, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton had previously opposed the proposal, but are now willing to compromise - as long as their places in the top flight are safe.