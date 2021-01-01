Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland tops Messi as Man City priority

Eddie Howe will look to secure an immediate reunion with Bournemouth captain Steve Cook if he takes charge at Celtic, claims The Sun.

The Cherries skipper was an important performer for the manager during their time together at the club, and was a member of the club's 2015 Championship-winning team.

Having spent the majority of his career on the south coast, a trip to Scotland would be a change of pace, but Howe would view him as a crucial part of the jigsaw he is building there if he were to come.