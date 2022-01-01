Fiorentina to strike Jovic loan deal
Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣🇷🇸 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
Simeone seals Verona switch
Marseille eye up Sanchez
Clarke-Salter moves to QPR
'Mane is coming!' - Bayern sporting director
Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool - with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming the forward is on his way to the Bundesliga champions.
Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.
The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m (€39m/$40m) they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016 - but for Bayern, it marks a key bit of business in the transfer window.